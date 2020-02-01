So deeply loved. Kobe Bryant’s sisters are speaking out about the devastating loss of the NBA legend and his precious 13-year-old daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Maria-Onore Bryant, in a new statement. Sharia Washington and Shaya Tabb took to Instagram with the heartfelt message on Friday, January 31, mourning the deaths of Bryant, his daughter and the seven other people who sadly lost their lives in that fateful helicopter crash on January 26.

“On behalf of our family, we join Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri in grieving the loss of Kobe and Gianna in such a tragic accident,” the statement began. “We are devastated by the loss of our brother, son, our niece and granddaughter, and our hearts go out to all the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday. Our lives are forever changed.”

Courtesy of Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

The former MVP’s siblings continued by thanking people for the outpour of support during this challenging time, addressing how they have received numerous calls, texts, emails and cards over the past few days. “Please visit MambaOnThree.org to support the families affected by Sunday’s tragedy and to honor Kobe and Gianna’s legacy,” the message concluded.

This development comes shortly after the late athlete’s wife, Vanessa, broke her silence. In her caption on Instagram, the mother-of-four shared her condolences for the Altobelli, Mauser, Zobayan and Chester families while opening up about how she was coping.

“They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon,” the 37-year-old wrote about her husband and daughter. “I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable.”

On January 31, the NBA announced they will be making a joint donation of $100,000 with the National Basketball Player Association to honor the beloved baller, and to show support to the loved ones of all those who perished in the crash.

Bryant’s longtime friend, LeBron James, also spoke out and said he was determined to honor the father of four’s legacy.