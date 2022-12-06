Hollywood legend Kirstie Alley left behind a huge net worth following her death at 71 years old. The late actress, who died on Monday, December 5, 2022, was known for her role in Cheers and It Takes Two, among other successful projects.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” her children, True and Lillie Parker, wrote in a statement posted to her Instagram. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

What Was Kirstie Alley’s Net Worth?

Kirstie Alley left behind a $40 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Did Kirstie Alley Make Money?

Kirstie Alley broke onto the scene in Hollywood thanks to her role in the NBC hit sitcom, Cheers. Nabbing Emmy and Golden Globe Awards during her time on the show, Alley later shifted her focus to the sitcom Veronica’s Closet and later crime series The Last Done. She took home another Emmy for the made for television movie David’s Mother, solidifying her place in entertainment history.

Applying her talent to the big screen, Alley starred in such projects including Shoot to Kill and Drop Dead Gorgeous, maintaining her presence as a Hollywood A-lister.

Though she had a lucrative acting career, Alley never intended to pursue life oncamera. Initially pursuing a professional capacity as an interior designer, Alley found herself on a number of game shows in Los Angeles. Having a knack for performing, the Cheers star started booking minor television roles, with a major breakthrough coming via Star Trek II. By 1987, she landed the role of Rebecca Howe on Cheers alongside Ted Danson and transformed into the star fans knew her to be. Snagging one Emmy and one Golden Globe from four and three nominations respectively, Alley was a bonafide superstar by the 1990s.

When Cheers wrapped in 1993, Alley turned her attention to other sitcoms as well as serious projects big and small, though her acting career declined slightly by the early 2000s. Keeping a lower profile yet still appearing on television from time to time, Alley attempted to star in her own show called Fat Actress, though only met one season of success. Amid her professional plateau, attention was paid to Alley’s weight and mental health status, though she began to emerge on the acting scene by 2010.

Perhaps one of the biggest boosts to Alley’s comeback came in the form of Dancing With the Stars. Competing in 2011 and clinching the runner-up prize, Alley impressed viewers and the judges. Starting her own business and focusing on an organic lifestyle, the Cheers alum made it clear that she was just getting started.