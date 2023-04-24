Fans have noticed that King Charles III’s fingers are regularly swollen, while speculation surrounding the cause often circulates on social media following his public appearances. Keep scrolling to learn about his condition, see photos of his hands and more.

Why Are King Charles’ Fingers Swollen?

The royal family member has never confirmed why his fingers are swollen.

WedMD states that there are several reasons why hands become enlarged including fluid retention, infection, kidney disease or it could be a side effect of medication.

Swollen hands have also been linked to oedema, which is a condition where the body starts to retain fluids in the limbs and causes swelling, according to Mayo Clinic.

Women are more likely to suffer from oedema than men because the female hormone progesterone can cause the condition. Additionally, older people develop the disorder if they sit for long periods of time.

Another possible reason for Charles’ swollen hands could be arthritis, which is a joint disease that causes symptoms including “swelling, pain, stiffness and diminished range of motion in joints,” according to the Arthritis Foundation.

What Has King Charles Said About His Swollen Hands?

Despite not revealing the cause of his swollen fingers, Charles hasn’t been afraid to poke fun at the size of his hands. He even dubbed them his “sausage fingers” in a letter he wrote to a friend following the birth of Prince William.

“I can’t tell you how excited and proud I am. He really does look surprisingly appetising and has sausage fingers just like mine,” he wrote, according to an excerpt in the 2007 biography Charles, The Man Who Will Be King by Howard Hodgson.

How Long Has King Charles Had Swollen Hands?

Charles has seemingly been suffering from swollen hands for years, though the public began speaking about the condition more following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022. After his mother passed away at the age of 96, Charles was appointed the King of England.

While greeting mourners following the “Service of Prayer and Reflection” for the late Queen in Cardiff, Wales, on September 16, 2022, Charles’ hands appeared red, swollen and were shaking as met members of the crowd.

Shutterstock

What Have Fans Said About King Charles’ Swollen Hands?

As Charles began making more frequent public appearances while taking on the role of King, his hands have become a popular topic among fans on social media.

“I swear to god if I see Prince Charles fingers on this site one more time,” one social media user jokingly wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of sausages.

While sharing a closeup photo of him wearing a gold ring on his pinky finger, someone else wrote, “Whoever can pull that ring off his finger will become the next king like Arthur with that sword in the stone.”

Others have expressed their concern and urged him to seek medical help. “This man needs medical attention,” someone wrote via Twitter. Another added, “That man is not in good health.”