Tough critic! Kim Kardashian reveals why her 8-year-old daughter North “always complains” about her outfits during Vogue’s Forces of Fashion conference on Tuesday, March 22.

“North is very opinionated when it comes to what I’m wearing. She’ll always complain when I’m wearing too much black,” the 41-year-old fashion mogul revealed. “I showed up at her school on Valentine’s Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me. [Then] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says ‘Mom, you’re still wearing black.’”

This isn’t the first time North has been vocal about her opinion of her mother. In September 2021, a video of Kim talking about makeup went viral when her daughter hilariously interrupted, asking, “Why do you talk different?” To which the KKW Beauty founder responded, “Why do I talk different from what?” North replied, “From your videos.”

In October 2021, Kim also revealed on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show what the meanest thing North has said to her is, which audience viewers were quick to laugh at. “Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North, she thinks this is a dig to me, and she’ll say, ‘Your house is all ugly, it’s all white. Who lives like this?’ She just thinks it, like, gets to me. And it is kind of mean, because I like my house.”

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

Many fans speculate that North gets her “opinionated” personality from her father, Kanye West — who’s been known to never shy away from being brutally honest on his opinions.

The Skims founder makes sure to keep on top of her fashion game, despite the criticism. She made headlines in the past for her 2021 Met Gala look, wearing a now-iconic veiled Balenciaga look from head-to-toe. She revealed that when she was first approached about the look, she “didn’t get it.” But with fashion, “You have to have that trust so that even when you’re taking a big risk, you know it’ll be worth it,” the reality star explained.

Kim shares daughter North with her ex-husband Kanye. The estranged couple have three other kids, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.