It’s no secret the Kar-Jenners are obsessed with staying as youthful looking as possible. But Kim Kardashian just shared a serious amount of TMI when she revealed just how far she would go to prevent the effects of aging by eating excrement.

“If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might,” Kim, 41, told the New York Times in a new interview, reiterating, “I just might.”

The shocking revelation came as the reality star announced the launch of her new skin care line SKKN by Kim on Wednesday, June 1. It features a nearly 10 step beauty process that totals $630 in items, with products ranging in price individually from $43 to $95.

“I’m excited to finally introduce to you SKKN BY KIM, a rejuvenating nine-product skincare ritual that I have developed from start to finish,” she began her announcement on Instagram.

“I’ve been so privileged to learn about skin and skin care over the years from the world’s top dermatologists and estheticians, and every bottle from my new line is filled with the knowledge I’ve accumulated along the way,” she continued, adding that her “clean, science-backed ingredients” are “designed to nourish all skin types, tones, and textures at all stages of maturity.”

The items in Kim’s rigorous step-by-step skincare routine include cleanser, toner, exfoliator and face and eye cream. She also includes two different types of skin serums as well as several essential oils.

It should be no surprise to Kim’s fans that she would consider eating poop if it helped her stay youthful looking. Who can forget when the reality star got a “vampire facial” in 2013 episode of Kourtney & Kim Take Miami.

At the time, Kim shared a terrifying Instagram photo of her face, which appeared to be caked with blood. It was actually a mask of platelet-rich plasma, which was applied after receiving a microdermabrasion treatment.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The SKIMS founder later wrote about the experience, and how she had to undergo the procedure without any of the numbing creams or painkillers that doctors recommend because she had just found out she was pregnant with her daughter North West.

“A few years ago, I heard about a ‘vampire facial,’ and I was so intrigued,” Kim later wrote on her blog but noted, “It was really rough and painful for me. It was honestly the most painful thing ever! It’s the one treatment that I’ll never do again.”

Kim did note, “Even though it wasn’t for me, I know it has so many benefits for your skin. Kourtney is a huge fan and I know a lot of other people that love it, too.”