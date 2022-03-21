Distance makes the heart grow fonder! Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson shared a steamy car moment together as soon as she landed in L.A. on Sunday, March 20.

Pete, 28, went to pick up Kim, 41, at the Van Nuys Airport after her work trip to Miami for her new skims swim launch. The KKW Beauty founder landed in her private G650 jet and hopped into the sleek black Mercedes the comedian was waiting in for her.

The couple was seen sharing an intimate, passionate kiss after spending some time away. After they pulled away from each other, the pair appeared to carry on a conversation as they drove away, excited to be back with each other again.

The kiss comes after a chaotic media frenzy with Kanye West, who recently got banned from Instagram and from performing at the 2022 Grammy awards due to his recent social media outbursts. Kim and Pete seem to still be going strong despite all the drama and exposure.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The actor spent some time with Scott Disick over the weekend while Kim was busy working on her swimsuit line in Miami. He took to the Talentless founder’s Instagram, posting “Boyz night was wild” as he filmed a video of Scott, 38, and his friends asleep on the couch before panning back to himself.

Pete continues to make headlines amid his ongoing romance with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum. Kim revealed to Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show during a Wednesday, March 16 episode that Pete got her name “branded” onto his chest alongside three new tattoos in her honor. The business mogul went on to share that her boyfriend got a “My girl is a lawyer” tattoo on his collarbone, saying, “That one’s really cute.” The two were spotted the next day at an In-N-Out Burger in L.A. on a fast-food date.

Kim went public with her relationship to the Saturday Night Live star on March 11, posting a series of photos to Instagram after five months of dating. The socialite filed to divorce Kanye, 44, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The two share four kids together, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.