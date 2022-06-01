Clapping back. Kim Kardashian shut down claims she didn’t eat a burger in her new Beyond Meat commercial.

After the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, sparked controversy when she appeared to not eat during her starring role in a Beyond Meat ad, she took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, May 31, to share proof that she consumed the plant-based meat substitute.

In a behind-the-scenes clip from the commercial shoot, Kim took the top bun off of a Beyond Meat burger. “I’m getting rid of some of the carbs,” she explained before taking a bite of the sandwich. The Hulu star added that the burger was “so good.”

Kim then addressed her critics that accused her of not eating the product, writing over the video, “Guys, come on.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

A following Instagram Story slide showed the reality star taking tastes of Beyond Meat’s other food items as she nodded to show her approval.

In the original ad, Kim shared that she loves Beyond Meat’s mission. “I’ve stepped in to help with my greatest asset – my taste,” she said, adding that she’s now the brand’s “chief taste consultant.”

Despite raving about the taste of the products, the California native did not appear to eat in the final version of the commercial. Many fans took to social media to call out The Kardashians star for not taking a bite out of the food she was promoting.

“Every time she took a bite there were no bite marks or food actually going into her mouth and they kept doing weird cutaways soon as the food got close to her mouth,” one person pointed out about Kim’s performance in the ad. Another noted, “The hamburger wasn’t bitten.”

Kim addressed her critics shortly after she was spotted packing on the PDA with boyfriend Pete Davidson in London on May 30. The mother of four and Saturday Night Live alum, 28, looked adorable while holding hands as they walked from their car into a trendy restaurant.

One day earlier, the Skims founder shared a steamy video of the pair kissing via her Instagram Stories on May 29.