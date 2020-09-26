Family outing! Khloé Kardashian was spotted with boyfriend Tristan Thompson and sister Kim Kardashian while filming the final season of her family’s reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, on Friday, September 25.

Khloé, 36, wore black leggings, a black top and an oversized black Balenciaga button-up shirt with a pair of black and white sneakers. Tristan, 29, wore light gray shorts with a white T-shirt, a white baseball hat and sneakers. The couple were spotted leaving the Epione skincare clinic with Khloé’s older sider Kim, 39, in photos obtained by Daily Mail.

This is the second time Kim has spent time with Khloé and Tristan this week, seemingly proving the KKW Beauty founder has put her bad blood with the NBA star aside. On September 21, she enjoyed a workout session with the off-again, on-again couple. “Early morning special,” Kim captioned the photo posted to her Instagram Story, which featured an aerial shot of Khloé’s and Tristan’s sneakers.

Kim was the most vocal about her disapproval of the Cleveland Cavalier following his two public cheating scandals. Tristan was caught cheating on Khloé with multiple women while she was pregnant with the couple’s daughter, True Thompson, in April 2018. The couple quickly reconciled and welcomed True days later. They remained together until February 2019, when he cheated again after kissing younger sister Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend, Jordyn Woods, at a house party.

The exes continued to coparent True after their split, but they reunited in March 2020 when they self-quarantined together as a family amid the coronavirus pandemic. During their time in self-isolation, they worked through their issues and rekindled their romance.

Tristan convinced the mother of his daughter to take him back after he “promised her he’s a changed man and she says she believes him,” a source exclusively told In Touch in July. “She’s always loved him and always will.”

Kim also believes the Canada native has proven himself over time, which is why he was able to get back in her good graces. In a bonus clip from season 18 of KUWTK, she reflected on how much he’s changed in the year since his last cheating scandal. “He’s, like, honestly so nice,” Kim told costar Scott Disick. “And it’s been a full year of him as a different person.”