Khloé Kardashian is receiving backlash online for sharing sexy photos of herself following Travis Scott‘s Astroworld tragedy.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, posted three sultry Instagram pics on Monday, November 8, in a slinky dress and full glam, captioning it with a panda emoji, zebra emoji and paw prints emoji.

Almost immediately, fans slammed the Good American founder. “Completely tone-deaf,” one user wrote, while another asked, “Is it that hard to take a break from social media?” A third added, “Little too soon to be posting pics of yourself without even acknowledging the mass tragedy.” A fourth, meanwhile, said, “Girl, read the room … ” and a fifth fumed, “I have never seen a post in more poor taste. Disgraceful. Not a single word for the victims, JUST GROSS.”

Khloé’s rep did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

Reginald Mathalone/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

At least 18 lawsuits have been filed through Tuesday, October 9, after a crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival left eight people dead and dozens more injured. Travis, who headlined and organized the festival, will no longer perform at this weekend’s Day N Vegas, the Nevada event’s organizers announced.

Toxicology reports will be a key part in helping assess what exactly happened, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said. “That’s going to take weeks.”

Travis — who is currently expecting baby No. 2 with Kylie Jenner — spoke out on Saturday, November 6. “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” the dad — who also shares daughter Stormi Webster with Kylie — wrote via Twitter. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.”

The Houston native went into further detail in a slew of Instagram Stories on Saturday, mentioning he couldn’t have imagined the “severity of the situation.”

Kylie, Kendall Jenner, who was also in attendance at Astroworld, and Kim Kardashian have since spoken out too.

Kylie defended her off-again, on-again boyfriend, saying they were “broken and devastated” and that the Netflix star “cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community.” As for Kendall, she shared via Instagram that she was “still at a loss for words over the news,” while Kim admitted her “family is in shock.”

Though Khloé reposted Kim’s statement to her Instagram Story, she has yet to share a message of her own.