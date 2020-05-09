Unresolved issues? Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick reacted to Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian‘s physical fight in a bonus scene of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. They admitted they did not think Kourtney, 41, would have apologized to Kim, 39, if they didn’t have to go on a prearranged trip to Armenia together with their children.

When Kim met up with Khloé, 35, and Scott, 36, for lunch, she said Kourtney did reach out to her first and asked if they could meet later that night to talk about what happened between them. Scott explained he was also trying to figure out what was going on between his ex and her sister because they were supposed to leave for Armenia shortly after the fight. He was concerned because Kourtney would be bringing their children along with her.

“What do you think, like are you just gonna sit down one day prior and then get on a plane across the world?” he said in the clip that was released on Saturday, May 9.

Khloé felt Kourtney was only going to apologize because of a “deadline” of their travel arrangements. She didn’t think the Poosh founder would have addressed the situation otherwise.

As fans recall, Kim and Kourtney got into a physical altercation earlier in the season. During a conversation with Khloé and sister Kendall Jenner, Kim brought up her perceived differences between her sisters’ work ethics. Kourtney immediately got upset. “You act like I don’t do s–t,” Kourtney hit back. “I will literally f–k you up if you mention it again. Literally, shut the f–k up. … But honestly, change the narrative in your mind. I work my f–king ass off.”

After that Kourtney threw a water bottle at Kim and they started punching and slapping each other. At one point during the scuffle, Kim was bleeding after being scratched on her back and arms by Kourtney.

During the lunch meeting, family friend Shelli Azoff called Kim to check in on her after the fight. “I hope I don’t get scars,” Kim said and Shelli assured her they would go away. “No, my mom has scars on her hand from Kourtney scratching her.”

“If I only took my shirt off, you’d know what scars are,” Scott said cryptically, and Kim and Khloé laughed.

It seems like Kim and Kourtney were able to move past their issues, and the KKW Beauty founder even poked fun at their fight in her tribute to Kourt on her 41st birthday on April 18. “I couldn’t be more thankful for our memories together. You pack a mean punch,” Kim wrote. “I love you so much.”