Kelly Ripa’s unexplained absences from recent episodes of Live With Kelly and Mark have fans wondering if something is wrong with the beloved host. On July 27, Anderson Cooper, 56, subbed for Kelly, 52, days after she’d joked about quitting the TV gig. She also missed a few days a week earlier (new mom Maria Menounos, 45, filled in for her), as well as several episodes in January, when she said a “random bug” sidelined her. This time, neither Anderson nor Kelly’s husband and cohost, Mark Consuelos, 52, offered an explanation as to Kelly’s absence.

Upon her return, Kelly also did not immediately reveal the reason behind her absences, although she has been heavily promoting her game show, Generation Gap, on social media. “There’s nothing to worry about — Kelly has no intention of going anywhere,” a network source tells In Touch. “She loves her job, and she left the show in good hands. Mark did great without her, and Anderson and Maria were fab. Sometimes Kelly just needs a break.”