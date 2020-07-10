A resonating message? Katie Holmes hit the follow button on Thandie Newton’s Instagram page after the actress spoke out about working with “dominant” Tom Cruise on the blockbuster film Mission: Impossible 2.

Fans couldn’t help but notice the timing of Holmes’ social media activity, considering it was days after the Westworld star’s remarks about Cruise.

“I was so scared of Tom,” Newton, 47, said in the latest issue of New York magazine on July 6. “He was a very dominant individual. He tries super hard to be a nice person. But the pressure. He takes on a lot. And I think he has this sense that only he can do everything as best as it can be done.”

The Pursuit of Happyness alum reflected about a “night scene” they did and how it wasn’t “very well-written” in her opinion. “I get angry with [Cruise]. We’re frustrated with each other. And we’re looking out over Spain. It wasn’t going well,” she explained. “Tom was not happy with what I was doing because I had the s–ttiest lines.”

Newton said Cruise, 58, was “so frustrated” with her performance that he suggested they swap characters so the actor could show her what he had in mind. “So we filmed the entire scene with me being him — because, believe me, I knew the lines by then — and him playing me.”

The mother of three highlighted that although he had good intentions, “it was the most unhelpful” method. “It just pushed me further into a place of terror and insecurity. It was a real shame. And bless him. And I really do mean bless him, because he was trying his damnedest,” she added.

Cruise and Holmes, 41, tied the knot in 2006, the same year they welcomed a daughter, and later finalized their divorce in 2012.

In March, the Brahms: The Boy II star opened up about how tough it was to move to Manhattan, New York, in the wake of her highly publicized split from Cruise. “That time was intense. It was a lot of attention,” she told InStyle at the time.