After starring on such hit shows as ​The Big Bang Theory and Scrubs, actress and comedian Kate Micucci has built up an impressive fortune. Fans are wondering about her net worth after Kate revealed she was diagnosed with lung cancer despite never having smoked a cigarette in her life.

What Is Kate Micucci’s Net Worth?

Kate has amassed a net worth of $3 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Kate Micucci Make Money?

After snagging parts on the sitcoms Malcolm in the Middle and How I Met Your Mother in 2006, Kate landed a five-episode arc on NBC’s Scrubs, portraying the memorable character Stephanie Gooch, who played the ukelele and sang to children at Sacred Heart Hospital’s pediatric ward.

In 2009, Kate joined the cast of The Big Bang Theory as shy scientist Lucy who later became Raj’s girlfriend. She played the character in seasons 6, 7 and 10 of the CBS smash.

The New Jersey native’s voice might be more familiar than her face to many TV viewers, as she’s had a long and successful career as a voice actress for animated series. She voiced Webby Vanderquack on 55 episodes of Duck Tales between 2017 and 2021. Previously, she voiced several characters on the Cartoon Network’s Unkitty! for 99 episodes between 2017 and 2020. Kate also voiced Velma on the network’s Be Cool, Scooby Doo! from 2015 to 2017. She’s returned to the Cartoon Network to voice Velma in other Scooby Doo shows over the years.

Outside of TV, Kate and fellow actress and comedian Riki Lindhome formed the humorous folk music duo Garfunkel and Oates. The pair scored an HBO digital series in 2012 following their musical escapades and have put out numerous music videos. They released EP’s in 2009 and 2010 and contributed two songs to the Steven Universe: Vol. 2 original soundtrack.

Is Kate Micucci Married?

Kate wed music producer Jake Sinclair in February 2018. The couple welcomed a son in 2020.

When Did Kate Micucci Reveal Her Cancer Diagnosis?

In a December 9, 2023, TikTok video, Kate shared that she was battling lung cancer.

“Hey everybody, this is not a TikTok, it’s a ‘Sick Tok,’” she said. “I’m in the hospital but it’s because I had lung cancer surgery yesterday. They caught it really early.”

“It’s really weird, because I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life so uh, you know, it was a surprise,” she continued, adding, “But also I guess, also, it happens and so the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out, I’m all good.”