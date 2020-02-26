Not having it! Kate Beckinsale put a troll in their place after they made an inappropriate remark on social media. “Willow [her cat] fully getting sick of banana-related teasing now,” the 46-year-old captioned a video of herself dancing to “Love in the First Degree” by Bananarama in her kitchen with her kitty via Instagram on February 24.

“Sidebar: Performed this in assembly aged 13 with eerily similar audience response,” the actress continued. “Can you do any other tricks with bananas?” one troll creepily asked. “Yes, I can. Throw one really hard and break your glasses,” she clapped back in the comments section.

Courtesy of Kate Beckinsale/Instagram

Of course, Kate’s followers loved the interaction. One person wrote, “Kapow!” while another echoed, “Well done.” A third person chimed in, writing, “That’s the best response I’ve read in ages. LMFAO.”

This is hardly the first time the Underworld star has fired back at haters on social media. On February 25, Kate replied after an online user asked if her significant other was around following a beauty routine. “No kidding this bikini wax I just got drew a bigger audience than at least four movies I have done,” she captioned a snap of her feet while her two dogs and one cat stared at her private parts on the ‘gram. “Also, my performance was described as ‘shattering,’ ‘visceral’ and ‘edge of the seat stuff.’ So, I’m pleased.”

“Where’s your boyfriend?” one person asked. “That is the pertinent question here?” she replied. Naturally, the brunette babe’s followers defended her after she was hit with the ridiculous message. “Why do single women always get asked that? [A] bit rude?!!” one person exclaimed. A second made fun of the hater, writing, “Where’s yours? With yo mama?! Slam dunk!”

Courtesy of Kate Beckinsale/Instagram

Not only have people called out the U.K. native for being “too old” (hello, she looks great!), but they have also criticized her dating choices — especially when she was seeing Pete Davidson, who is 20 years younger than her. “Disappointed in your dating choices,” the person wrote at the time. “Fairly let down by your wonky beard but thought possibly rude to say,” she responded.

At the end of the day, it seems like Kate is living her best life — sorry, haters!