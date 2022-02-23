Kanye “Ye” West played a portion of ex Kim Kardashian’s Saturday Night Live monologue during his Donda 2 listening event in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, February 22.

Ye, 44, played a portion of the reality star’s skit where Kim, 41, praised him. “I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America,” the KKW Beauty founder said in the sampled monologue. “A talented, legit genius, who gave me four incredible kids.” Ye cut off the sampling there before Kim joked about divorcing Kanye for his personality.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Although the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has appeared at several Donda listening events in the past, she was not seen there on Tuesday. The rapper’s recent public criticism of Kim and new boyfriend Pete Davidson have been dominating the internet and causing more controversy and tension between the exes.

One of the songs Kanye performed at the Donda 2 event titled “Security” had fans speculating that the rapper was referencing his own family and situation with Kim and Pete. The Yeezy founder posted a private text message to his social media earlier this month from Kim, where she stated to Ye that he was putting Pete’s safety at risk. In his song, he rapped, ‘Never take the family picture off the fridge. Never stand between a man and his kids. Y’all ain’t got enough security for this.”

The Skims founder started spending time with Pete after they performed on Saturday Night Live together in October 2021. The couple has been seen out together multiple times since then and was spotted kissing in public for the first time on a Valentine’s Eve dinner date.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye after six years of marriage in February 2021. “Kim and Kanye’s marriage has finally reached the point of no return. They spent most of the holidays apart, and Kim is talking to divorce lawyers,” a source revealed to In Touch prior to Kim’s filing. The source added that Kim “wanted to move forward” with the proceedings. The estranged couple share four children together: daughter North, 8, son Saint, 6, daughter Chicago, 4, and son Psalm, 2.