Spilling the tea! Julianne Hough’s niece Star claimed the World of Dance pro slept with Leonardo DiCaprio and had less than stellar things to say about the iconic actor’s sexual performance.

“My aunt has slept with Leonardo DiCaprio … Apparently, he’s not good in bed, though,” the teen said during a May 13 TikTok while participating in a challenge that encouraged people with famous relatives to talk about it.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

While Julianne, 32, and Leo, 46, never publicly talked about hooking up with each other, a 2013 article from Star magazine reported the A-listers “flirted up a storm” during Coachella that year.

“They were putting their hands all over each other,” an eyewitness told the outlet at the time. “At one point he whispered something in her ear and gave her a quick kiss on the neck. They were so into each other, the ignored everyone around them.”

Star is the daughter of Julianne and brother Derek Hough’s older sister Sharee Hough Selman, according to Page Six. The influencer also said she knew Nina Dobrev, Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder through her famous aunt and uncle.

If Star’s testament is true, Julianne would have been newly single during the California music festival, which took place from April 12 to 21, 2013. The Dancing With the Stars judge and Ryan Seacrest split in March 2013 after three years together. Following their high-profile breakup, Julianne was briefly linked to Duff director Ari Sandel that year, as well.

As for Leo, in 2013, he was romantically tied to Brazilian model Kat Torres and Victoria’s Secret beauty Miranda Kerr, who was fresh off her split from ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

However, any flings Julianne had didn’t stick for long because she began dating Brooks Laich in 2014, and they wed three years later. Sadly, the duo announced their split in May 2020, with Julianne filing for divorce the following November.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”