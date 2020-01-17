Shutterstock (2)

Vacation mode. Julianne Hough and her husband, Brooks Laich, enjoyed an adventurous getaway just one month before it was reported the couple was experiencing marital issues. The dynamic duo was spotted visiting the Nobu Hotel Los Cabos back in November 2019, and they appeared to be in great spirits.

The Footloose actress, 31, and her beau, 36, were having a blast on their trip, especially since their famous friends and loved ones were at the exotic location with them, according to UsWeekly. Derek Hough and his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, were present as well as Brooke Burke and her boyfriend, Scott Rigsby.

During the retreat in Mexico, they were all seen relaxing in their private cabanas and checking out the enviable views. It seemed the Dancing With the Stars alum was getting along with her husband fabulously, as she even sat on top of Brooks’ shoulders while splashing around in one of the luxury resort’s stunning pools.

The group also met up with Mario Lopez and his wife, Courtney, as well as Erika Christensen and Dania Ramirez so they could all catch a delicious dinner together one evening.

Since then, split rumors have been swirling around Julianne and Brooks. The pair has been together for nearly five years, but the status of their relationship was questioned when she was spotted without her ring on a few occasions, including when she cohosted NBC’s New Year’s Eve on December 31.

Not long after, the blonde beauty took to Instagram with a message about her hopes for the future. “We’re only a week into 2020 and I am more excited than ever about what this year will bring,” she wrote. “After our first stop on #oprahs2020visiontour last weekend, I feel like I’ve already reached my wildest dreams … and it’s just the beginning! Wishing everyone an expansive, healthy and transformative new year.”

In his own message on the social media platform, Brooks also revealed what he was aiming to accomplish. “In 2020 I look forward to releasing old identities, and stepping into a new chapter in my life,” the athlete shared. “I find myself wanting to officially say the words ‘I retire’ from professional hockey, instead of vehemently resisting it as I have been for the last two years. I feel a new stage of life calling me, and though I don’t exactly know what it is yet, it feels right, and exciting!”

On January 9, Julianne and her beau were spotted together amid the split rumors and he was still wearing his wedding ring. The entrepreneur was seen embracing his wife outside of the Hollywood Burbank Airport in Los Angeles.

Hopefully things are still looking up.