Opening up. Joy-Anna Duggar revealed that she struggles with “patience” when it comes to parenting as she expects baby No. 3.

While participating in a Q&A with fans via her YouTube channel on Sunday, December 25, Joy-Anna, 25, was asked to share her “best advice” for mothers.

“I don’t feel like I’m one that could give this advice because I’m still in the middle of it and figuring it out,” she began.

After admitting that “patience has been the hardest thing for me,” the former reality star said that she never saw her mother, Michelle Duggar, “get upset.” Joy-Anna explained, “And I say upset like yelling, angry, and so with that I was like, ‘Oh this is gonna be great, like parenting.’”

“But that, I have to realize, that is a choice that my mom had to make daily, like minute by minute, and it makes me so appreciative for the way that she raised us kids and anyway,” she continued. “All of that to the side.”

Joy-Anna – who shares son Gideon, 4, and daughter Evelyn, 2, with husband Austin Forsyth – became teary eyed as she continued the answer. She admitted to learning that “it’s OK if they make a mess, as long as I can help them clean it up and teach them responsibility.”

“I think just not being a perfectionist about my house either,” the Counting On alum continued. “Things don’t always have to look perfect, and they don’t always have to be put together because that’s the stage that I’m in.”

Joy-Anna concluded, “If I’m always so stressed about everything being in its place, then I’m not gonna enjoy the season that my kids are in, and so those are a couple of things that I learned.”

The former TLC alum shared the answer after announcing she and Austin, 29, are expecting baby No. 3. ​​“Baby #3 is on the way!” Joy-Anna revealed via Instagram in October.

The couple – who tied the knot in 2017 – shared more details about the pregnancy in a YouTube video posted on the same day as the announcement. In the clip, which was filmed during the couple’s trip to Alaska, fans watched expectant parents see the positive pregnancy test for the first time. “We have been trying and we’re both ready to have No. 3,” Joy-Anna told the camera as they waited for the results. “We’re in a really good spot now. We love our family. We’re ready to expand and so we’re really, really hoping that we get pregnant.