Expressing her gratitude. Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) shared a heartfelt statement acknowledging the woman who helped her family out in so many ways over the years. The Counting On star took to Instagram Stories on Thursday, February 20, to gush over what an incredible person “Nana” is while celebrating a very special occasion.

Courtesy of Jinger Duggar/Instagram

“I want to take a moment to wish this gem a happy birthday! Nana was my piano teacher for 15 plus years, did my family’s laundry twice a week for 13 plus years, and she still faithfully writes me a handwritten letter every single month,” the 26-year-old wrote next to throwback pics of them spending quality time together. “The world needs more women like this one!”

The TLC alum also shared another screengrab showing them on a video call. Jinger even had her precious daughter, Felicity, next to her for the sentimental conversation. “So thankful for FaceTime,” she wrote. “Got to celebrate this B-day girl today!”

Courtesy of Jinger Duggar/Instagram

This past week, the TV personality opened up about how much her life has changed after she became a mom for the first time. Alongside a snap of her toddler snoozing, Jinger revealed how she keeps up with her daily schedule while raising a child.

“While Felicity naps, I try to use those moments for getting housework done, personal reading, a workout, or meal prep,” she dished. “I’m not always as productive as I should be, but I find it helps when I write out a daily list of goals to accomplish each day.”

Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, welcomed their baby girl back in July 2018, and she’s already growing up so fast!

The now-blonde beauty and her beau currently reside in Los Angeles, and they appear to be enjoying their new home. In March 2019, the couple revealed they were going to be uprooting their lives in Laredo, Texas, to see what life is like in the heart of L.A. At the time, Jinger and Jeremy also explained why they were going to make the big change.

“Through much prayer and counsel, the next step for our family is to relocate to Los Angeles to attend Grace Community Church as Jeremy pursues graduate studies at The Master’s Seminary,” the pair shared. “As excited as we are to begin this new adventure, leaving Laredo this July will be one of the hardest things we’ve ever done.”

Since then, Jeremy gave an update and revealed that it’s “been a great transition” for them.

Despite the distance, it’s clear they are still staying in touch with Nana!