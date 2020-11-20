New REELZ Special ‘JFK: The Smoking Gun’ Reexamines the Assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963

A groundbreaking REELZ docudrama reopens the case of the most contentious presidential conspiracy theories of all time. Was the assassination of John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963, really the work of a lone gunman? Were other secret groups and multiple assassins actually involved? Was the true story covered up?

JFK: The Smoking Gun picks up with the voice of a stunned reporter who reacts to what he saw on that fateful day in Dallas, Texas.

“It appears that something has happened along the motorcade route. Something, I repeat, has happened … There are people running up the hill …”

Many of those seen running up the hill of the Texas School Book Depository became the witnesses the REELZ special features in courtroom re-enactments and crime scene surveys done by veteran detective Colin McClaren who asks “Who pulled the trigger on the gunshot heard around the world?”

