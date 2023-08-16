Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have proven themselves to be relationship goals once again. The “Jenny From the Block” singer shared a birthday tribute to her husband as he turned 51 years old, giving fans a rare glimpse into their marriage.

Jennifer, 54, took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 15, with a sweet video of herself and Ben in honor of his birthday. The short clip showed Ben driving a car as Jen sat in the passenger seat, her hair blowing around from the wind through the open windows. Bennifer sang along as Sam Cooke’s “(What A) Wonderful World” played loudly. While Jen looked at the camera with a huge smile, Ben seemed unaware that his wife was recording.

“Don’t know much about the French I took / But I do know that I love you / And I know that if you love me too, what a wonderful world this would be,” the couple lip-synced blissfully.

In the caption, Jennifer added, “Dear Ben … Happy Birthday. I love you!”

Fans couldn’t get enough of the intimate glimpse into Bennifer’s relationship. “You two are the reason why I believe in true love,” one user commented. Another wrote, “This is too cute. You glow when you’re with him. Happy birthday Ben!”

“True love always finds its way back,” a third fan commented.

As the couple’s fans know, Jen and Ben’s love story spans more than two decades. They got engaged for the first time in November 2002, but they called off their wedding in September 2003 and announced their split in January 2004. The Jersey Girl costars went on to marry other people — Jen with Marc Anthony and Ben with Jennifer Garner — and had children with their former spouses before Ben and J. Lo reunited in 2021.

Their whirlwind romance continued for the next several months until their second engagement in April 2022. Ben and Jen tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in July that same year, followed by a ceremony with family and friends in August.

Now, the married couple appears to be thriving with their blended family, which includes J. Lo and Marc’s 15-year-old twins Max and Emme and Ben and Jennifer’s three kids, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11. After two years of searching for a new home together, Ben and Jen finally bought and moved into a Beverly Hills mansion in May.

On July 18, Jen celebrated her and Ben’s first wedding anniversary by teasing a song about their Las Vegas nuptials, called “Midnight Trip To Vegas.” The track will come as part of her This Is Me… Now album sometime this year, a follow-up to her 2002 Ben-inspired record This Is Me…Then.

“Then you whispered in my ear / Said let’s get out of here / We can disappear tonight,” she sings. “What about a / Midnight trip to Vegas / Just me and you baby / Throw the kids in the back / Of the pink Cadillac / And us in the bathroom changing / Midnight trip to Vegas / Both our hearts are racin’ / I’ll pick you up late / We don’t have to wait / Yeah let’s do something crazy.”