Many brides look back at their wedding day as one of the happiest of their lives, but Jennifer Lawrence has called the experience “awful” when it came to her October 2019 nuptials to art dealer Cooke Maroney.

“It’s so stressful. You’re not having fun. You’re just like, ‘Is that person having fun?'” Jennifer, 33, told E! News about her wedding day while on the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7.

“I’ll never forget, I was freaking out about the guests being cold and all of my friends were lying they’re like, ‘Nobody’s cold, nobody’s cold, everything’s fine, everything’s fine,'” the Don’t Look Up star recalled, although her mother, Karen Lawrence, confirmed her worst fears.

“My mom was like, ‘It’s freezing out there, your grandmother almost died,” Jen joked.

Even the star’s rehearsal dinner was a trying time, as she was worried about her former costar and guest Robert DeNiro.

“I looked over and I saw Bob, who doesn’t know anybody and he’s kind of wandering around, and I immediately was like, ‘No, this isn’t what he wants to be doing. I don’t want him here,'” Jenifer explained. “So I went over and whispered, I was like, ‘Go home’ and he was nice — he like talked to my parents and was polite — but I was like, ‘Go.'”

Once he left, Jennifer said, “That just genuinely made me feel better.”

Jennifer and Cooke, 39, wed at the Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island. She wore a Dior embellished gown with puffed sleeves and the rest of her 150 guests, including a number of A-list stars, wore formalwear to the nuptials.

Amy Schumer, Sienna Miller, Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, Cameron Diaz, Adele and Ashley Olsen were all in attendance as Jennifer and Cooke said their “I do’s.”

The Oscar winner and her husband became first-time parents in February 2022 when they welcomed son Cyrus. Jennifer opened up about motherhood to Vogue the following September.

“I mean the euphoria of Cy is just — Jesus, it’s impossible,” she gushed. “I always tell him, ‘I love you so much it’s impossible.'”

She added, “My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about. I include my husband in that.”