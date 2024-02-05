Jay-Z and Beyoncé are no strangers to Grammy controversy and this time, fans are upset about what their daughter Blue Ivy wore to the 2024 ceremony.

Blue, 12, along with her parents, opted to skip the red carpet for the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4; however, she was spotted in the audience after Fantasia Barrino performed her iconic Tina Turner tribute.

The eldest daughter of Jay, 54, and Beyoncé, 42, wore a custom, off the shoulder Vivienne Westwood Couture midi dress, that featured a corseted bodice and a Cinderella-esque puffy skirt with asymmetrical draping details.

However, viewers of the show felt the dress was too “mature” for the 12-year-old.

“I don’t normally comment on stuff like this but this is a 12 year old CHILD. A child does not need to look grown up with fake nails and cleavage. Let children be children,” one user wrote under a fan account who shared photos of the pre-teen online. Another added, “Strictly my opinion but 12 is not all grown up.”

Courtesy of People

“She’s not a grown up, she’s 12 years old, she’s a beautiful child,” a third quipped. “But the dress is way too mature for a child to be wearing.”

Courtesy of People

That wasn’t the only drama the A-list family faced while attending the broadcast. Jay-Z was honored with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award and he used his acceptance speech to throw shade toward the award show in defense of his wife.

“I don’t want to embarrass this young lady but she has the most Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year,” Jay-Z pointed out as the “Naughty Girl” artist observed from the audience. “So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys. Never won Album of the Year. That doesn’t work.”

Getty

Bey appeared a bit uncomfortable as she watched her husband share his speech, who was joined by their daughter on stage. “Some of you gonna go home and feel like you’ve been robbed. Some of you may get robbed,” the “‘03 Bonnie & Clyde” rapper continued. “Some of you don’t belong in the category.”

The crowd responded in shock at that last comment, to which Jay replied, “When I get nervous I tell the truth.” The dad of three concluded with making sure to point out that Blue is a Grammy winner. She took home the award for Best Music Video in 2021 for her work on her mom’s hit song “Brown Skin Girl.”