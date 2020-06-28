Not having it. Jada Pinkett Smith and her son, Jaden Smith, called out YouTuber Shane Dawson for “sexualizing” Willow Smith when she was 11 years old in a recently resurfaced video.

In a clip, Dawson, 31, pretended to masturbate to a Radio Disney poster of Willow. “Oh, whip your hair back and forth,” he moaned, referencing her 2010 single, “Whip My Hair.”

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The clip from the video recirculated on social media on Saturday, June 27, and caught the attention of Willow’s mom and brother. “To Shane Dawson … I’m done with the excuses,” Jada, 48, wrote on Twitter. The Red Table Talk host shares Willow, 19, and Jaden, 21, with husband Will Smith.

Jaden also addressed Shane on Twitter. “Shane Dawson I am disgusted by you. You sexualizing an 11-year-old girl who happens to be my sister is the furthest thing from funny and not okay in the slightest bit,” the “Icon?” singer wrote. “This man was also doing blackface on the regular [man facepalming emoji]. As the youth, we need to support creators who support us and our morals. This is not okay.”

Jaden and Jada’s tweets came just one day after the internet personality released a 20-minute video titled “Taking Accountability,” where he addressed his past racist behavior which included the use of blackface and saying the n-word. His content also previously featured racial stereotypes and pedophilia jokes.

“Blackface was something that I did a lot,” the California native admitted. “There’s no excuse for it. I didn’t do the work. I didn’t look into the history of it and why it’s so wrong, and why people were so upset. I can’t even imagine what it would be like to be Black, and see this white f—king guy do blackface, and the whole internet at that time being like, ‘LOL!’ That’s insane and I am so sorry. I should lose everything for that.”

He explained, “This video is coming from a place of just wanting to own up to my s—t, wanting to own up to everything I’ve done on the internet that has hurt people, that has added to the problem, that has not been handled well. I should have been punished for things.”