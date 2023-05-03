Jackson Mahomes is best known as the brother of ​two-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes. However, he has found success as an influencer. Keep scrolling to find out his net worth, learn how he makes money and more.

What Is Jackson Mahomes’ Net Worth?

The Texas native’s exact net worth has not been confirmed, though several outlets have estimated that he’s worth approximately $3 million.

How Does Jackson Mahomes Make Money?

Jackson earns money as a social media influencer.

He has over a million followers on TikTok. In addition to sharing posts from Kansas City Chiefs games, Jackson also participates in dance trends and other vlog-style videos.

Jackson has partnered with several brands, including Casetify and Amazon Prime, which he promotes in his social media videos.

Over the years, Jackson has been accused of using his brother’s fame to financially benefit. He addressed the speculation in a YouTube video shared in 2020.

“Do I use him for clout? No … I mean … I don’t necessarily use him for clout but there are a lot of advantages and I get a lot of opportunities by being his brother, so that’s pretty cool,” he said at the time.

Why Was Jackson Mahomes Arrested?

Jackson was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery, In Touch confirmed on May 3, 2023.

He was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth count of battery. Jackson was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center in New Century, Kansas, on a $100,000 bond.

According to Overland Park police, the owner of Aspens Restaurant and Bar Lounge in Overland Park accused Jackson of allegedly assaulting her and claimed he shoved a waiter in two separate incidents.

Courtesy of Jackson Mahomes/Instagram

The alleged incident took place on February 25, 2023. In surveillance video obtained by TMZ, Jackson was seen kissing the restaurant owner while he grasped her neck with his hands.

Brandon Davies, Jackson’s lawyer, previously denied the claims made against his client in March.

“We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson,” Davies said in a statement to KCTV5. “Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter.”

His arraignment hearing is scheduled for Friday, May 5, at 1:30 p.m CT.