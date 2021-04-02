April Fools’? Tori Spelling teased a possible pregnancy with baby No. 6 on Thursday, April 1, and fans are wondering if it’s real or a distasteful prank.

“No. 6,” the Beverly Hills 90210 actress, 47, captioned an Instagram photo that showed her cupping her bare belly.

The Scary Movie 2 actress shares five children with husband Dean McDermott — Liam, 14, Stella, 12, Hattie, 9, Finn, 8, and Beau, 4. The Tracker actor, 54, also shares 28-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.

While many commenters sent their congrats to the California native, some people were skeptical given the timing of the announcement. Tori has yet to respond to the questions surrounding the potential pregnancy.

“I super hope this is true. In that case, congratulations! If this is an April Fool’s joke, EXTREMELY poor taste,” one user wrote. “I hope this isn’t an April Fool’s joke because that’s in such poor taste for those of us who have lost babies,” someone else added.

The questionable announcement comes amid speculation that Tori and Dean split. The couple, who wed 2006, first raised eyebrows after the Due South actor was absent from the family’s Christmas card. Since then, Tori has been spotted without her wedding ring.

The True Tori star previously admitted she and her husband were on the brink of divorce after his 2013 cheating scandal.

“I look back and I remember doing interviews probably seven years ago … I was like, ‘It’s easy, we don’t have to work at it. We have this great marriage,’” she recalled to People in 2017. “11 years later, I’m like, ‘It’s a lot of work.’ It takes work and I took that for granted — I think we both did. We thought, ‘Oh, our relationship just works,’ and the truth is, no relationship just works.”

However, they were able to repair their marriage, and their reconciliation resulted in the birth of their youngest child, Beau. “Our relationship had to crumble for it to be rebuilt, and it was really important that we just start it over,” the Saved by the Bell star said following her youngest kiddo’s birth. “I think Beau is a symbol of that because he’s the first baby out of all five that we’re raising in a communicative way.”

