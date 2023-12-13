Charlie Sheen has revealed if ex-wife Brooke Mueller is coparenting their twin sons, Bob and Max, after both battled substance abuse issues while the boys were young.

“I’ve mostly been raising my 14-year-old boys. Their mom has been trying to figure some stuff out on her end, so she’s not in the picture too much right now,” the actor, 58, told People on Monday, December 11.

Charlie said of his sons, “They’re really cool, really smart, and really funny.” While Max loves to play the guitar, the proud dad revealed how Bob won a prize for directing a horror movie when he was only 8 years old. “So, they’re into some cool stuff that isn’t just Fortnite,” he explained, referring to the popular video game.

The Two and a Half Men alum married Brooke, 46, on May 8, 2008. The former couple welcomed their twins in March 2009. Their turbulent relationship resulted in Charlie and Brooke separating the following year and their divorce was finalized in May 2011.

Brooke has long struggled with addiction issues. She entered rehab for the 19th time in December 2012. “Brooke was uncomfortable with the way Adderall was making her behave,” her attorney, Yale Galanter, told TMZ at the time, adding, “Brooke continues her lifelong battle with drug addiction by taking these steps herself to prevent a further drug relapse.”

The summer prior, the former real estate agent relapsed in her crack-cocaine addiction and went to rehab. Her sons were just 3 years old at the time. Brooke went to rehab three other times between 2010 and 2011.

Charlie’s ex-wife Denise Richards, with whom he shares daughters Sami, 19, and Lola, 18, took in Max and Bob to live with her and their stepsisters in 2013 when Los Angeles Child and Family Services removed the boys from Brooke’s home due to an “unsafe environment.” She regained custody the following year after a lengthy stay in rehab at the Betty Ford Center outside Palm Springs, California.

The Major League star revealed in August 2019 that he was raising his sons and Brooke seemingly wasn’t part of their lives. “Between myself and the boys’ two amazing sets of grandparents, we continue to seamlessly love, shelter and protect Bob and Max from the haphazard choices and unsightly behavior their mom refuses to extinguish once and for all,” Charlie told The Blast.

“These wonderful boys need their mom, and hopefully one day soon they will finally have one. Until then, on every front, we got this,” he added.

On Wednesday, December 13, a friend of Brooke’s said the boys are living with their dad in Malibu as she is waiting for her new home to be ready following a move.

“Brooke and Charlie have joint custody and are coparenting their sons who are attending school in Malibu,” the pal told Page Six.

Charlie shared that he was nearly six years sober from alcohol in a December 7 interview with People, which has helped him enjoy watching his sons grow into teenagers. He explained that an incident with one of his daughters in 2017 caused him to quit drinking cold turkey, as he had already given up drugs.

“Next month I’ll be six years sober,” the Wall Street star revealed. “I have a very consistent lifestyle now. It’s all about single dad stuff, and raising my 14-year-old twin boys Max and Bob.”

As to why he put down the bottle, “One morning I’d forgotten my daughter had an appointment I’d promised to drive her to, and I’d already had a couple of pops that day. So, had to call my friend Tony to take us. We got her there on time, but it broke my heart because she was in the back seat and I could just tell she was thinking, ‘Why isn’t dad driving?’ So, I got home and sat with that for the rest of the day. And the next morning I just stopped,” he explained.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).