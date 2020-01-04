Exclusive
Brett NYE stage View Gallery

Inside The NYE Party That Rocked Times Square

Entertainment
Jan 4, 2020 7:09 am·
By
Picture

For the A-List there was only one way to celebrate NYE– Matthew Gavin’s Marquis New Year’s Eve Party!

Now in its 4th year, the theme of the night was nostalgia, a fitting way to close out the decade.  Bret Michaels and Tiffany sang their most memorable hits.  Singer Cheyenne Elliot, granddaughter of Grammy award-winning artist Dionne Warwick, belted out her new music being released in 2020.  DWTS Champion and former football player, Rashad Jennings, alongside former Miss New York, Alyse Zwick served as the night’s host.

Bret Michaels, after his encore, was met by a mad dash of women charging the stage to meet him. Security had to help escort the women off stage.

As millions of NYE revelers lined the streets of Time Square, the celebrators at the Fourth Annual Matthew Gavin’s Marquis New Year’s Eve – powered by Reign Total Body Fuel, Atomic Design, Holr Media Group and Capture Studio Group –  had the ultimate of unobstructed views of the world-famous Times Square Ball. Quite a night.

Inside The NYE Party That Rocked Times Square

Close gallery popup button
Back to intro
1/9

Bret Michaels took center stage at the Fourth Annual Matthew Gavin’s Marquis New Year’s Eve powered by Reign Total Body Fuel, Atomic Design, Holr Media Group and Capture Studio Group

Bret Michaels and Tiffany sang their most memorable hits at the Fourth Annual Matthew Gavin’s Marquis New Year’s Eve powered by Reign Total Body Fuel, Atomic Design, Holr Media Group and Capture Studio Group

Bravo’s Summer House Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, and Danielle Olivera at the Fourth Annual Matthew Gavin’s Marquis New Year’s Eve powered by Reign Total Body Fuel, Atomic Design, Holr Media Group and Capture Studio Group

Performing icon Tiffany commanded the stage at the Fourth Annual Matthew Gavin’s Marquis New Year’s Eve powered by Reign Total Body Fuel, Atomic Design, Holr Media Group and Capture Studio Group

Bret Michaels gets the audience rockin’ at the Fourth Annual Matthew Gavin’s Marquis New Year’s Eve powered by Reign Total Body Fuel, Atomic Design, Holr Media Group and Capture Studio Group

Bret Michaels gets up close and personal with adoring fans at the Fourth Annual Matthew Gavin’s Marquis New Year’s Eve powered by Reign Total Body Fuel, Atomic Design, Holr Media Group and Capture Studio Group

Danielle Olivera, Luke Gulbranson, Stephen Traversie, Nick Barber, Lindsay Hubbard, Yvonne Najor, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke take a moment to pose for the cameras at the Fourth Annual Matthew Gavin’s Marquis New Year’s Eve powered by Reign Total Body Fuel, Atomic Design, Holr Media Group and Capture Studio Group

Former Miss New York and current WWE on-air personality Alyse Zwick took a break from hosting the evening’s festivities to pose for the cameras at the Fourth Annual Matthew Gavin’s Marquis New Year’s Eve powered by Reign Total Body Fuel, Atomic Design, Holr Media Group and Capture Studio Group.

Former Miss New York and current WWE on-air personality Alyse Zwick catches up with former Dancing With The Stars Winner and former NFL running back Rashad Jennings at the Fourth Annual Matthew Gavin’s Marquis New Year’s Eve powered by Reign Total Body Fuel, Atomic Design, Holr Media Group and Capture Studio Group.

 

Picture
Exclusives