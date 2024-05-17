Ten years after disgraced 7th Heaven actor Stephen Collins shockingly admitted to inappropriate encounters with three underage girls, In Touch has obtained bombshell images of the exiled actor living undercover in a small Iowa town.

In the first photos of 76-year-old Collins to surface in five years, the former TV dad can be seen going incognito — with none of the squeaky-clean looks once sported by his beloved TV character, the Rev. Eric Camden.

His face shrouded by days-old white scruff and a baseball cap, Collins walked around Fairfield near his $557,000 home in his native state of Iowa in a modest Toyota SUV — even stopping to return empty bottles to the store for change.

The US Sun / MEGA

“It appears Stephen is living very close to the bone with none of the glamour of his old life,” a Hollywood source exclusively tells In Touch.

As previously reported, Collins suffered a staggering fall from grace in 2014 when an audiotape from a therapy session with then-wife Faye Grant blew the lid off his darkest secrets.

On the leaked tape, Collins confesses he exposed himself to an 11-year-old relative of his first wife, Marjorie Weinman — and also forced the girl to touch his penis. Other women soon came forward with similar claims of abuse, and Collins — who has not appeared in a Hollywood production since 2014 — eventually admitted he had molested underage girls in three incidents from 1973 to 1994. However, he has never been charged with any crime.

Collins eventually remarried in 2019 after hooking up with 36-year-old superfan Jenny Nagel.