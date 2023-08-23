She’s a raver! Dressed down in an off-the-shoulder top, skinny jeans and her trademark $150 Veja Esplar sneakers, Kate, Princess of Wales was an unlikely sight at the Houghton Festival, a 24-hour music fest on the grounds of her friends David and Rose Rocksavage, the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley’s Norfolk estate. The raucous event featured more than 200 artists on 13 stages over four days, attracting more than 12,000 revelers a day. Not exactly the staid, protocol-filled events the 41-year-old usually attends.

“She’s always loved music, dancing and to cut loose with her friends at larger gatherings,” an insider tells Star. “But it’s been more challenging for her to do that logistically since her profile grew, as well as all the demands and responsibilities on her time.”

Sipping margaritas, the future queen was tucked away in a VIP area. “She was very low-key, almost incognito and her bodyguards worked to make sure she blended in,” says the insider. “She managed to let her hair down and have a wonderful time. She said it was so much fun and she’d do it again in a heartbeat.”