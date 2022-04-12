Do you ever feel like you’re going to be on the hunt for a perfect foundation for the rest of your life? You buy bottle after bottle and nothing seems to work. Yeah, we know the feeling.

There are just so many factors when it comes to foundation.

First, you have to find the right shade — good luck. Most brands have 10 shades (max), and if you don’t fit into them, you’re out of luck. Then you have to find the right coverage — too little and it doesn’t cover effectively. Too much and your skin is caked in a monotone-looking mask. Then you have to find the right formula so it doesn’t clog your pores, leave you oily, or melt off your face within an hour.

Phew. We’re exhausted just thinking about it.

That’s why it’s so exciting when a brand comes along that checks all of those boxes and then some. Enter: HIDE.

HIDE is a cosmetics company that only produces foundation and concealer and it’s no wonder why. They’ve totally mastered their formula for total and complete coverage of everything you want to cover up and nothing you don’t. We’re actually obsessed with how it feels on our skin!

Want to learn more? Keep reading to get the deets on HIDE’s breakthrough foundation.

HIDE

It’s All in the Formula

What makes HIDE’s foundation so great is its formula. You won’t even feel like you’re wearing makeup.

Medium Coverage

There’s a time for heavy coverage and there’s a time for medium coverage. For daily wear, we don’t necessarily want to block out our skin’s natural texture and tone, we just want to even out the color and patch up any discoloration.

HIDE’s foundation lets your beauty shine through. It’s initially a medium coverage, but as you build you can develop more full coverage.

Lightweight and Buildable

This brings us to a whole other point. HIDE’s foundation is totally buildable. The foundation sets immediately so you can layer up your applications simply and quickly. It blends evenly, so if you want to add more foundation to one part of your face than another, the two areas look seamless and perfect. What other foundation can say that?

What’s more, the foundation doesn’t feel too heavy, even with multiple applications. We’ve found that even on days where we have multiple layers on, we’ve forgotten we’re even wearing makeup; that’s how light HIDE’s foundation feels.

Cruelty-Free and Vegan

Another reason to love HIDE’s foundation is that the brand is totally committed to never testing on animals. We want to feel good about the products we apply to our faces and it’s refreshing to know that it’s been made fairly and cruelty-free.

Not all foundations are made equal. HIDE’s lightweight formula blends perfectly and evenly. After one application, we parted ways with our (embarrassingly) large collection of foundation bottles.

No more need for searching; we’ve found the perfect product.

See if it’s the formula that you’ve been looking for by shopping HIDE’s premium foundations here.

There’s a Shade for Everyone

No matter what product you’re using, finding the right shade of foundation is tough. It doesn’t help that our skin, especially the skin on our faces, seems to always be changing color. It might be because of the season, a breakout, or our diet.

It makes the foundation-finding process that much more difficult.

Find Your Shade

Thankfully, HIDE has the solution.

The foundation comes in 20 different shades. The brand is really conscious of undertones in skin color, ensuring that the pigment of the foundation mimics your own skin.

HIDE also has a super useful shade finder quiz so you can better select the right color for you. Take the quiz to discover your skin’s undertones and the right foundation.

Find Your Dream Duo

Foundation and concealer are a makeup match in heaven. They’re our go-to products for evening out our skin, covering up any blemishes, and accentuating our best features.

We love that HIDE has created its entire brand around foundation and concealer. It’s clear they’ve focused their efforts in the right place because together, their two products are a game-changer.

We like to go for a slightly brighter concealer color compared to our foundation, so we can brighten the spots where we use it the most — under the eyes and on the chin.

HIDE’s foundation and concealer are available individually but pro-tip, you can buy them as a duo and save a little. You’re welcome.

The Reviews Say It All

We’re not the only ones who are obsessed with HIDE’s foundation. In fact, we’re just one of many according to their website. Customers are raving over the medium coverage, buildable formula.

5-Stars, All-Around

You can never be 100% sure when you’re buying from an online cosmetics company. Without the in-store experience, it can be a bit of a risk.

We’re here to tell you that HIDE’s foundation is as good as it looks on their Instagram. There are so many five-star reviews with people commenting that they’ve finally found the foundation of their dreams. Here are a few selections from their website:

“I found my perfect foundation match, I love it, it is soft with the skin. I love it because it is hydrating and it feels very light in the skin… my fav” – Karla S.

“Love love love this foundation! It goes on smooth it’s lightweight. I don’t have to cake my face in it and it covers up all my rosacea which I love!!! Highly recommend this product! Only foundation I’ll buy now!” – Katie P.

“Love it doesn’t feel like you’re wearing anything on your face.” – Katiuska R.

When people start using “love” that much about a product, it gets our attention.

It Settles on and Stays on

Many customers also praised how long HIDE’s foundation stays on. You can put on a full face of makeup with HIDE’s foundation and concealer and 12 hours later look as fresh as when you walked out the door. What other foundation brands can say that?

“I’m absolutely in love with my Hide foundation and concealer. I’ve finally found something that has the perfect buildability coverage and it truly truly is sweatproof.” – Candy L.

“I finally found the perfect combination of concealer and foundation that won’t make my skin dry and show my pores or the patches of dry skin that tend to be on my face instead it covers my imperfections and it lasts so much longer than the others I’ve used I love this I’m definitely going to be a repeat customer.” – Kelli M.

Sweatproof, hydrated skin, and long-lasting wear. That’s a triple threat when it comes to foundation.

It Feels Just Like Skin

Something you see in HIDE’s reviews all the time is that it feels so lightweight. Many people forget that they’re even wearing makeup.

“I am loving the new hide foundation I ordered! It’s so light but still has coverage! There’s no cakeyness just super smooth!” – Brittney T.

“One of the best full coverage foundations. Covered up every blemish, lightweight. Very natural looking, I would recommend to anyone.” – Tiffany L.

“This foundation really is great! The coverage is wonderful and you don’t need to use a lot of the product. It really is lightweight. My skin looked super healthy. I was skeptical, but I’m so glad I tried it!” – Brittany M.

There’s nothing worse than a foundation that looks great in the mirror, then looks cakey or settles into the creases in your face at work or a party. It’s like the ultimate bait and switch.

HIDE’s loose, light formula does the opposite. It really feels just like skin.

Read more reviews and check out some of the amazing makeup looks HIDE customers have posted there.

Ready To Try HIDE’s Foundation?

We recommend HIDE to everyone. Seriously, we can’t stop talking about how incredible this foundation is.

It’s so hard to find a product that doesn’t cake, melt, or settle into your creases and HIDE does all these things while also letting your natural beauty shine through. It’s such a relief to have a foundation that effectively covers up what we want to hide (hello, brand name), but doesn’t mask what we want to show.

What’s more, it’s probably one of the more affordable premium foundations out there. Forget designer labels. HIDE is the best foundation on the market. Their industry-changing formula has made us loyal customers for life.

Shop for foundation on HIDE’s website and see if it can do something incredible for your skin and makeup routine. We have a feeling once you do, you’ll join all those positive reviewers with your 5-star look.