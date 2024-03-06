Dude enthusiasts, rejoice! Get ready to abide in style with HEYDUDE’s latest must-have shoes: the Wally Mid El Duderino, inspired by The Big Lebowski from Focus Features.

In celebration of National Day of The Dude, HEYDUDE has partnered up with Universal Products & Experiences to bring you the ultimate fusion of comfort and cool with a worn-in feel and stylish design.

From the mid-height silhouette, The Dude’s logo on the tongue, subtle nods to The Dude’s signature sweater pants, and paired with the unbeatable comfort HEYDUDE is famous for, these kicks are a can’t miss.

With their quirky, lighthearted spirit, HEYDUDE brings a much-needed breath of fresh air to the footwear game, making them the go-to shoe we all need.

So, whether you’re a die-hard fan of The Big Lebowski or just someone who appreciates a comfy-cool vibe, the Wally Mid El Duderino will be the crown jewel of your collection.

To further celebrate their most loyal fans, today only HEYDUDE will also be giving away up to 500 pairs of their iconic Wendy and Wally shoes on their website.

Learn more and enter to win here!

© Universal City Studios LLC. All Rights Reserved.