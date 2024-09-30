In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sponsored content. In Touch Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We can’t get enough of Whitney Port‘s style. One minute she’s dressed in glamorous ensembles for luxurious events like New York Fashion Week. The next, she’s laid-back, rocking a pair of leggings and sneakers. The Love, Whit designer continues to prove that it-girl style is always evolving.

Last summer, Port was photographed in Los Angeles donning the most laid-back style around. She rocked a black crop top, black flare-leg leggings and white-and-black sneakers.

Photo by BG029/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

If you’re anything like us, you’re no stranger to the woes of wearing leggings when you’re on the move. The thing that stood out the most about Port’s look is that her leggings sat so perfectly on her hips without sliding down or the waistband folding over, which are two dilemmas many fashionistas run into.

Popular athleisure brand G4Free is the place to go for comfy leggings that fit like a glove. The company has several styles that look similar to the ones Port wore. Whether you’re on a wellness journey or you just prefer the comfort of athletic gear, G4Free is a great place to start building your collection.

Wide-Leg Yoga Pants

Amazon

Comfort meets style with these wide-leg yoga pants. They have a stretchy fabric and a roomy silhouette so they aren’t too snug. They’re ultra-versatile so you can dress them up!

Get the Wide-Leg Yoga Pants for just $37 (originally $40) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 30, 2024, but are subject to change.

Wide-Leg Yoga Pants with V-Waistline

These wide-leg pants are ideal for shoppers who like loose-fitting pieces that still offer support. The fabric is breathable, so you’ll feel comfortable wearing them when you’re moving in between workout positions or yoga poses. The V-shape waistband delivers a unique flair that makes the waist look cinched!

Get the Wide-Leg Yoga Pants with V-Waistline for just $29 (originally $36) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 30, 2024, but are subject to change.

High-Waist Yoga Pants

There’s nothing like a bright pop of color to set an outfit off. These light khaki-colored pants have an almost identical waistband to the ones Port wore. They also feature a flowy wide-leg silhouette!

Get the High-Waist Yoga Pants for just $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 30, 2024, but are subject to change.