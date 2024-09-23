In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sponsored content. In Touch Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

There’s something special about fall that makes us want to opt for cozy, comfortable and fashionable ensembles. Sometimes that means dressing up in chic layers. Other times it’s as simple as building outfits around fall essentials like leggings or yoga pants. Don’t just take our word for it. Celebs like Olivia Wilde, Lori Harvey and Jennifer Garner are notorious for putting comfort first in athleisure-inspired ensembles.

Earlier this year, Garner went for a stroll in a cozy ensemble and the paparazzi snapped pictures of her look. The Family Switch star paired a cozy black jacket with all-black leggings and colorful sneakers. The weather is cooling down for many of us, so we’re inspired to rock similar looks. Want to recreate Garner’s look for less? Athleticwear brand G4Free has got you covered.

Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

G4Free takes comfort to the next level. The trusted brand has an assortment of pieces that are perfect whether you’re working out or want to look relaxed while running errands. Best of all? Shoppers with Amazon Prime subscriptions don’t have to wait too long to receive their goodies, courtesy of express shipping.

Feeling inspired by Garner’s look? G4Free has styles to help recreate her without spending an arm or a leg.

Wide-Leg Yoga Pants with Pockets

G4Free’s Wide-Leg Yoga Pants with Pockets are so popular over 1,000 shoppers purchased them in the past month. They’re a hit with shoppers all thanks to the high-waist band, stretchy fabric and overall casual design!

Get the G4Free Wide-Leg Yoga Pants with Pockets for just $37 (originally $40) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

Wide-Leg V-Shape Cross Waist Yoga Pants

Subtle accents are an easy way to elevate everyday items like leggings. These loose-fitting yoga pants come with a crisscross-style waistband for a stylish touch!

Get the G4Free Wide-Leg V-Shape Cross Waist Yoga Pants for just $27 (originally $36) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

High-Waist Sweatpants

These cozy sweatpants give you so much control. They come with an adjustable drawstring so you don’t have to worry about them constantly falling down!

Get the G4Free High-Waist Sweatpants for just $29 (originally $37) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 23, 2024, but are subject to change.