A birthday for a good cause! A Hamptons white party is set to raise over $100,000 for Make-A-Wish on Saturday, July 16.

The joint birthday event is being cohosted by Matt Ratner and Mike Donaghy. Instead of simply throwing a bash to mark another year, the birthday boys set out with an initial goal to raise $50,000 for the Metro New York chapter of Make-A-Wish.

However, with the help of brand sponsors Tanqueray Gin, Eva Longoria’s Tequila brand, Casa del Sol, De Lesseps, and Poppi, the pair are on track to more than double their goal.

During the beach party, guests will groove to the sounds of OLI BENZ and KOZLOW during the event. Donaghy, whose father, Brian Donaghy, is on the board of Make-A-Wish Metro, and whose sister, Cailtin Donaghy, is member of the YPP Fundraising Committee for Make-A-Wish, will celebrate alongside Ratner and several of their celebrity friends.

Summertime in the Hamptons just got a lot more charitable!