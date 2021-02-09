Defending herself. Halle Berry delivered the perfect response to trolls who criticized her dating history.

The Oscar-winning actress, 54, shared a meme on Twitter that read, “Women don’t owe you s–t” and added the caption, “And that’s on Mary had a little lamb.”

In response, one user snapped, “Says the woman who can’t keep a man.” Rather than let it slide, Halle hit back, “Who says I wanna keep the wrong man? Cuz … I don’t.”

Another troll replied to the same meme, writing, “With all of your accomplishments, fame, beauty, it seems, as if, you can’t keep a man.” Halle then informed them, “Who said I wanted to keep them? I’m all about living your best life, if you make a wrong move, course correct and re-spin and start again!”

The John Wick: Chapter 3 actress was married to Major League Baseball star David Justice from 1993 to 1997. In 2001, she wed singer Eric Benét. However, their relationship came to an end in 2005 after Eric admitted to infidelity. Following their split, the brunette babe struck up a romance with model Gabriel Aubry, and they welcomed daughter Nahla, now 12, in 2008. The couple went through a turbulent breakup in 2010. The Monster’s Ball star then went on to marry actor Olivier Martinez in 2013 but divorced three years later. The couple share one child, son Maceo, 7.

In a previous interview, Halle admitted she felt “guilty and responsible” for her past failed relationships. “[As] women, we go into marriage thinking it’s going to last forever and that this is our prince on a shiny horse. That’s what fairytales taught me as a kid … and I’m kind of anti–fairytales today,” she said. “I have learned to deal with three failed marriages, which has not been easy, especially when there [are] children involved.”

She added, “When [your relationship] falls apart, it feels like a huge failure and a huge disappointment. I’ve suffered a lot of pain and anguish.”

These days, however, it seems the Emmy winner may have finally found her Prince Charming. Halle seemingly confirmed her romance with musician Van Hunt in December after sharing a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt with his name on it.