Remember Gypsy Sisters? Set in Martinsburg, West Virginia, the TLC series was a spin-off of My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding. It followed the drama-filled lives of a family of Romanichal women, including Kayla Williams. After a solid, four-season run, TLC officially pulled the curtain on Gypsy Sisters back in 2015. But Kayla certainly hasn’t hid behind any curtains since her stint on the show. Rather, she’s all over Instagram, Tik Tok and other social media platforms with updates on her family, fashion and, lately … her plastic surgery.

How Old Is Kayla Williams?

Kayla was born April 14, 1982, which makes her 41 as of 2023. She’s been married to Benny Small since 2018, and they live in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She has five kids: Danielle, Kayla (Sissy), Richard, Lexi and George and a handful of grandchildren too. Her ex-husband, Douglas Cooper, sadly died in March 2023 at the age of 37.

Has Kayla Williams of ‘Gypsy Sisters’ Had Plastic Surgery?

Kayla clearly isn’t shy about owning up to a little injectable help to keep her looking good. On August 24, 2023, she posted a video to Tik Tok that showed her getting Botox and “lip flip”—needle by needle.

“Guess what guys?” she says, excitedly to the camera. “Today, it’s time for Botox!” “Did you know that if you’re gonna go get Botox, you don’t just have to get it injected in like your forehead, eyes or the squint area?” she continues. “Have you ever heard of the lip flip? Well, we’re about to be doing the lip flip. Flip in here with me.”

What Is a Lip Flip?

The lip flip has become an increasingly popular trend on social media. But what exactly is a lip flip? According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, it’s “a procedure that uses neuromodulators, such as Botox, to relax a muscle in the upper lip, causing the lip to ‘flip’ and giving the appearance of a fuller upper lip. The procedure is different from getting lip fillers, which are injections directly into the lip, as opposed to above it.” It’s generally considered safe, and the effects last two to three months.

The video starts off showing Kayla getting the forehead injections, which she says is painless, “It feels like little beads popping in,” she tells the camera. “It doesn’t hurt at all though. Wow.” Then, they moved onto her lips—four injections total. And she was done.

Most comments on the video were positive, with lots of questions about how the procedure works and how much it costs ($300). But apparently, she got some backlash from some. On September 13, 2023, she posted a video to Tik Tok in which she’s wearing a body-con blue dress with a caption that reads, “Not one bit worried about lips that flip.”

Commenters on that video were generally supportive too. “My grandma told me that if they talk about you that means they’re jealous of you!!” one commenter wrote. “Wise women who live to be 98 and had lipstick on and her was done!!”

“When they are talking their lips are just flapping because they are jealous!!” wrote another. The effects of Botox generally gradually kick in over about 10 days, and Kayla said she’d share an update after that. As far as we can tell, she never did report back specifically about results from these recent procedures. Maybe because she was too busy welcoming a new granddaughter, who she posted a picture of on Instagram on September 3, 2023?

But from the looks of Tik Tok videos she posted since then, the results are impressive. Her forehead looks smooth, and her lips plump. Mission accomplished.