She’s back. Gypsy Sisters alum Mellie Stanley is back on Instagram after a series of legal woes including an arrest in December 2017 for theft by deception, criminal possession of forged instrument and unlawful access to a computer. “I’m back, bitches!” she captioned a new photo on January 28. “It’s me! Had to leave all social media for a while but I have returned and not going anywhere!”

Mellie, 30, posted several photos on her Instagram account on January 28 and January 29, including several of what appear to be her kids. “Little Richard is no longer little or a baby!” she wrote on one photo of her son. “But he will always be my baby!”

Courtesy of Mellie Stanley/Instagram

The photos mark a return to social media for Mellie who was arrested in 2017 for a major coupon scam involving Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us. Law enforcement authorities told TMZ the former reality star and her husband, George Lee Jr., used counterfeit coupons to buy $18,000 worth of items at both stores.

Mellie was reportedly extradited from her home in Indiana to Tennessee where she faced multiple charges of criminal simulation thanks to the coupon scheme that she allegedly committed in multiple states, Starcasm reported at the time. She was sentenced in June 2019 in Kentucky after accepting a plea deal, the outlet later reported.

The Gypsy Sisters alum pleaded guilty to felony counts of theft by deception and criminal possession of a forged instrument, according to TMZ. As part of Mellie’s probation terms, she was reportedly required to get her GED.

TLC/Discovery Networks/Rex Features

That case wasn’t even the first time Millie tried to get away with a coupon scam. Back in 2014, she and her sister reportedly got in trouble for running a coupon scam at a North Carolina Target as well.

Plus, in July 2015, it was announced that her show was canceled due to lagging ratings. However, the announcement came after Mellie got into an argument with her husband that got out of control and he allegedly killed her dog. There’s a chance that incident was the final straw for anyone making show decisions behind the scenes.

But now Mellie is back on Instagram, and fans will be able to check in on everything she’s up to these days — the good and the bad.