A reason to celebrate! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton hosted a “No. 1” party at the country singer’s Oklahoma home to commemorate the success of their duet, “Nobody But You.”

“We’re a having No. 1 party, I’m crying. We got some presents from our family. We’re No. 1 in country [music], with Blake Shelton!” Gwen, 50, said in a selfie video as she wiped tears from her eyes. She panned her camera around their home, revealing the family members who were celebrating with them at Blake’s home in Oklahoma.

In her next post, Gwen showed off a gift from a pal while Blake, 43, opened one of his own gifts. After presents, the couple shared a sweet kiss in a Boomerang video. They then Zoomed with other friends who could not attend the bash in person. After the adults had their Zoom session, it was time for the kids to play. Gwen shared a Boomerang clip of her youngest sons, Apollo and Zuma, in the middle of an epic pillow fight.

It seems like Gwen’s kids were having a blast while spending time with their mom and Blake while quarantining together. She shares 13-year-old son Kingston, 11-year-old son Zuma and 6-year-old son Apollo with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The boys have become “well-adjusted” to her relationship with her boyfriend, a source previously told In Touch.

“They feel like they have two dads,” the insider said in February, adding, “So far there are no huge issues.”

Gwen and Gavin split in 2015 and divorced in 2016 after about 14 years of marriage. The exes seem to have a good coparenting relationship for the sake of their sons, but the Bush rocker admitted the social distancing measures set in place across the United States amid the global coronavirus pandemic have caused some issues in their custody agreement.

“I did the first two weeks with them, then they went to Oklahoma,” Gavin, 54, said during an interview on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation on April 10. “I think it’s OK for now, but it’s a real big dilemma for parents and kids with split custody.”

The boys are splitting their time between the Sooner state and their dad’s place in Los Angeles, and the “Glycerine” singer said he’s being “mindful” of his boys during the pandemic. “I know who’s around me and know who’s bringing the corona — no one — but you send your kids out and now they’re coming back to you, and now you’re prone to whoever they’re with,” Gavin said. “So, it’s a tricky one with all divorced parents.”

