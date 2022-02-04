In Touch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s be real. Despite all the easy, breezy, and Instagram-approved advice we’re exposed to 24/7, this self-care stuff is actually kind of hard. It takes serious patience and dedication to create a routine that puts yourself first, especially when work, family and life are always getting in the way.

Honestly, it’s even hard to know where to start.

The list of must-have skincare products is already endless, and it somehow grows every week with a new miracle product touting unbelievable results. Keyword: unbelievable. These days, we just want someone to do the research for us and tell us what actually works.

Drumroll, please. We’re so excited to tell you about a brand we’re obsessed with called Gleamin—we did the research for you … and it actually works.

You actually may have heard about Gleamin already, considering how many people have quickly fallen in love with their 100% organic, vegan-friendly and cruelty-free products.

Our fave is their Vitamin-C Clay Mask which helps your dark spots and inflammation pull a disappearing act—for real.

Get all the deets from Gleamin on their best-selling Vitamin-C Clay Mask, and keep reading to learn more.

Gleamin

Why the Internet Can’t Get Enough of This Mask

When it comes to skincare recommendations, we’re always wary of one-off trends and sketchy sponsored posts. Between yoga pants, lipsticks, and “miracle” products that do absolutely zilch, we’ve been burned one too many times before.

That’s why we turn to customer reviews for every new product we buy. Spoiler alert: the reviews from Gleamin’s Vitamin-C Clay Mask are off the charts. From TV hosts to dermatologists to estheticians, over 300,000 happy customers have made Gleamin’s Vitamin-C Clay Mask an integral part of their self-care rituals.

This mask has sold out over fourteen times on Gleamin’s website, showing how many people see a real difference after bringing it into their skincare routine. Some customers have even seen a difference after one use.

Don’t just take our word for it—the before and after photos on Gleamin’s website speak for themselves. Not only do users see clearer and brighter skin, but they even look a little more confident. That’s our best litmus test for whether we want to try a product.

Here are a few recent reviews that got us excited:

“This is the holy grail.”

“After just one use, my skin felt soft and smooth, blackheads were so easily removed.”

“I’ve ordered so many, I don’t want to ever run out!”

It’s pretty rare for so many people to agree about something on the internet, but the Vitamin-C Clay Mask is just that good. After seeing so many 5-star reviews, we decided we had to try it out ourselves, and we’re so happy we did.

Take your skincare to the next level with the Vitamin-C mask here.

Experience Radiant, Clear Skin—Inside and Out

You might be wondering what makes this mask so special. After all, doesn’t every brand claim to provide spectacular results?

Let’s take a closer look at what makes the Vitamin-C Clay Mask such a game-changer for people dealing with dark spots and discoloration. Turns out, the not-so-secret secret can be found right there on the back of the label!

Gleamin sources only the best quality vegan and cruelty-free ingredients for this mask’s breakthrough formula. These natural elements go above and beyond when helping clear up skin and leaving it feeling radiant and fresh.

Here’s what’s inside.

Yellow Australian Clay

Gleamin

Clay from Down Under makes up the bulk of this wonder product. It’s just another example of Mother Nature providing us with everything we need to take care of ourselves.

Not only does this clay help remove dirt, pore-clogging oils, and impurities, but it also buffs the skin. This buffing beauty helps revive blood flow to the area, strengthening the surface and preventing breakouts. In short, it detoxifies and reinvigorates your face.

Even better, Yellow Australian Clay is suitable for all skin types, so you don’t have to worry about whether these results won’t work for you the same way they’ve helped so many others. We hate when that happens.

Turmeric and Aloe Vera

With even more natural goodness, Gleamin’s mask includes two of their go-to ingredients, turmeric and aloe vera.

Turmeric and aloe vera do a lot of the heavy lifting for reducing discoloration. They help even skin tone and prevent inflammation—the source of so many issues in our skin.

These ingredients replenish moisture in your skin to leave it looking dewy, glowy, clean, and stimulated. Finally, turmeric and aloe vera offer a healthy antioxidant boost, supporting the skin’s ability to heal itself.

Seriously, is there anything turmeric and aloe vera can’t do?

Desert Lime, Kakadu Plum, and Finger Lime Caviar

Last—but certainly not least—is this delightful trio of superfoods that help provide the Vitamin-C that makes this mask so powerful. Desert Lime, Kakadu Plum, and Finger Lime Caviar rejuvenate and brighten skin tone, helping to strengthen skin overall and heal imperfections.

That means that not only does Gleamin’s Vitamin-C mask help clear away imperfections, it also helps fortify your skin to become brighter and more balanced over time.

That’s the kind of long-term investment we can get behind.

All of Gleamin’s products are organic, vegan, and dermatologist-approved, so you can feel good about what you’re introducing to your skin’s microbiome.

Gleamin Is the Industry Game-Changer We’ve Been Needing

Speaking of feeling good about the products you’re using, another reason to love Gleamin is the story behind the brand.

Every day, we face (pun very much intended) so much messaging and content that tells us to strive for perfection that’s only skin-deep. Airbrushing, highly-curated Instagram feeds, and endless make-up and exercise tutorials on TikTok can leave us feeling like we’ll never achieve our so-called best selves.

Gleamin bridges the gap between the desire for healthier skin and the internal confidence that only comes from accepting yourself as you truly are.

The brand’s mission to bring authenticity and transparency into the skincare industry was inspired by founder Jordan Smyth’s personal experience. From a young age, Smyth struggled with rosacea, a highly common but frustrating skin condition that causes redness and visible blood vessels. Smyth dealt with bullying and self-confidence issues as a result of her condition.

An entrepreneur at heart, Smyth set out to find the perfect mask to help heal his skin and ended up inventing his own, the Vitamin-C Clay Mask. Two years later, he founded Gleamin, and the rest is skincare history.

Smyth’s biggest priority was ensuring that the ingredients were safe for all skin types. Perfect, airbrushed skin wasn’t the goal. Instead, Smyth focused on developing a product that could help people feel a little more confident, comfortable, and healthy every day.

It’s refreshing to hear about a new brand being so conscious of its influence and responsibility. In this era where it seems like all that matters is having a presentable version of yourself to post online, we think it’s high time that skincare brands prioritize how they make customers feel, not just how they make them look.

Get comfortable in your skin with all of Gleamin’s incredible products.

How to Self-Care the Gleamin Way

Ready to give the Vitamin-C Clay Mask a try? With so many positive reviews, clean ingredients, and a message we can all get behind, Gleamin has all the makings of your new favorite brand.

The Vitamin-C Clay Mask comes in 2.1-ounce jars. You can purchase one jar, two jars (at a discount!), or subscribe for 15% off so that you never run out. In addition to the mask itself, you’ll also receive a free super-smooth application brush so you can get an even coat.

Even if the mask didn’t have such amazing benefits, we’d sign on just to experience its soothing, cool sensations and citrusy smell. It’s like all the best parts of a spa day in a short, ten-minute routine. Now that’s a self-care routine we can commit to all year-round.

Try using the Vitamin-C Clay Mask two to three times a week, and see what it can do for your inner confidence and outer complexion.

Oh, and while you’re on Gleamin’s website, we have a pro-tip for you. Gleamin’s Superfood Enriched Daily Moisturizer is the best gift to show your besties how much you care about them—and their skin.

With powerful ingredients like hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and Tumeria zen, this moisturizer helps minimize dark spots, smooth your wrinkles, and instantly hydrate your skin. Plus, its strong boost of antioxidants helps keep your skin youthful and firm while protecting and repairing your collagen.

Remember, no matter what your Instagram Explore feed might tell you, you are always your “best self.” With Gleamin on your side, now you can be your best self with a boost of added confidence and a fresh lime scent. They’re taking your best self and making it even better.

Happy masking—you’ve earned it.

Buy the Vitamin-C mask directly from Gleamin on their website here.