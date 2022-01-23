Emma Roberts’ ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund was arrested for public intoxication amid the couple’s recent split.

The singer-songwriter, 37, was taken into custody in Franklin County, Tennessee on Saturday, January 22, according to TMZ. His bond is set at $2,100 for the misdemeanor arrest, which he had not yet posted at the time of publication.

This isn’t Hedlund’s first run-in with the law. He is currently facing a lawsuit for negligence by a mother and a daughter after a car accident that occurred in January 2020, in which the Triple Frontier star was arrested on DUI charges. In Touch confirmed Hedlund pleaded no contest in February 2020 to one count for driving under the influence, being sentenced to 36 months (three years) of probation, three days of community service and to complete a nine-month drug and alcohol counseling program. The second DUI charge was dismissed. The lawsuit was filed on January 21, In Touch confirmed.

Hedlund’s arrest comes just one day after In Touch broke the news that he and the Scream Queens actress, 30, called it quits after dating for nearly three years.

“It just wasn’t working,” one source said on Friday, January 21, while another claimed “there’s always a possibility” of the two rekindling their romance “down the line.”

The Tron: Legacy actor had just posted to his Instagram account for the first time earlier in the week upon announcing he was releasing his new single, “The Road,” on Friday.



“Guess who finally joined Instagram?” Hedlund captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo of him holding a guitar on Monday, January 17. “Been cookin’ somethin’ up in the studio for the past couple of months, and now, I finally get to share it with the world. My first single as a solo artist, ‘The Road,’ comes out this Friday, 1/21! Got a lot more stuff coming out soon and I can’t wait to share it with all of you. Until then, help me out now and show ‘The Road’ some love by preserving it!”



The lyrics to his new song hint at a relationship gone wrong. However, the “Silver Wings” singer has not publicly commented on the inspiration behind his new track.

“4000 miles to just be still,” Hedlund croons in one verse of the soft ballad. “Was it worth it / I said goodbye and I love you as well / I know you heard it / But the road has ways / Of taking away things that you know / The road has ways / Of saying you’ll stay, but you don’t / The road has ways of making mistakes.”

In another verse, the Country Strong actor mentions how the other person is “hurting” amid their relationship woes.

“I am home now and I haven’t called,” Hedlund sings. “I said goodbye and I love you as well / You’re sure you heard it.”

The former couple started dating in March 2019 after the duo were spotted holding hands in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles. Although they seemed happy in their relationship, Hedlund and Roberts weren’t planning on tying the knot, an insider told Us Weekly in January 2020, mentioning that their relationship was “more fun than serious” at the time.

“They’re not talking about marriage at the moment,” the source told the publication. “They like hanging out and going out together.”



By August 2020, Roberts announced via Instagram that she and her boyfriend were expecting their first child in a carousel post that included pictures of her showing off her baby bump while sitting next to Hedlund. They welcomed son Rhodes Robert Hedlund in December 2020.



A rep for Hedlund could not be reached for comment.