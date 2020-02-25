That part of his life is over. Harvey Weinstein was convicted of third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act on Monday, February 24, and he faces years in prison as a result of his concluded sexual assault case. But before all of this, was Weinstein, 67, married? And if so, what happened to his partner(s)?

Was Harvey Weinstein Married?

Yes, Weinstein has been married not once, but twice in his life. In 1987, he married his assistant Eve Chilton, but they eventually divorced in 2004. And in 2007, he married fashion designer and actress Georgina Chapman. Following the sexual harassment accusations against Weinstein, Chapman, 43, announced she was leaving the disgraced producer in 2017. They reportedly reached a divorce settlement in January 2018.

What Do We Know About Harvey Weinstein’s Wives?

Weinstein’s life with former assistant Chilton, 64, was a bit more private, but we do know they share three daughters — Remy, born in 1995, Emma, who was born in 1998 and Ruth whom they welcomed in 2002.

We know a little bit more about Chapman because she is a public figure in her own right. She’s been a regular cast member on Project Runway All Stars and is a cofounder of the fashion label Marchesa. She’s also been in other movies and TV shows such as Gossip Girl, The Nanny Diaries, Match Point and more.

Where Are Harvey Weinstein’s Wives Now?

Not much is known about Chilton now that she and Weinstein are divorced and have been for many years. She got remarried following their split to a businessman named Sal Martirano, but it appears they have since broken up.

As for Chapman, she still seems to be thriving even in the wake of the charges against her ex-husband. She has an estimated net worth of roughly $20 million, according to Money.com.

Although there were concerns that her label would be ruined by the allegations against her former spouse, Chapman’s design for a gown was featured in the 2019 Met Gala in New York when worn by actress Constance Wu in May 2019. Hopefully, she’s able to continue to grow as a designer and label founder despite the controversy surrounding her ex and her previous marriage.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.