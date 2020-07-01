Fox News anchor Ed Henry was fired from the network following sexual misconduct allegations on Monday, July 1. Fox received a recent complaint about an incident that happened years earlier, In Touch can confirm.

“On Thursday, June 25, we received a complaint about Ed Henry from a former employee’s attorney involving willful sexual misconduct in the workplace years ago,” Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace told employees in an internal memo obtained by In Touch. “Based on investigative findings, Ed has been terminated.”

Henry, 48, was “suspended the same day” the claims came to light “and removed from his on-air responsibilities.” A third-party law firm investigated the allegations before the news anchor was eventually fired. Until a permanent replacement is hired to take over his role on America’s Newsroom, a “rotating” cast of temporary anchors will fill in.

Henry’s accuser is currently unidentified but is being represented by attorney Douglas Wigdor, who has worked with several other women who have taken Fox News to court for similar sexual harassment and discrimination complaints. Over the years, the network has been involved with multiple misconduct scandals. Roger Ailes and Bill O’Reilly’s were two of the most prominent.

Richard Drew/AP/Shutterstock

In 2016, anchor Gretchen Carlson sued Ailes, the then-chairman and CEO of Fox News, for sexual harassment. Other women quickly came forward, sharing their own stories. Two months later, Carlson and Fox reached a $20 million settlement deal as the network publicly apologized. “We sincerely regret and apologize for the fact that Gretchen was not treated with the respect that she and all our colleagues deserve,” Fox News shared in a statement.

O’Reilly also left the network after settling several sexual harassment lawsuits. The New York Times reported in April 2017 he was “forced out” after settlements with five women totaled $13 million in payments from the host and network. “After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel,” read a statement shared by 21st Century Fox at the time.

Sandra Smith, Henry’s former cohost on America’s Newsroom, addressed his firing on air on July 1. “After a recent claim and investigation involving sexual misconduct in the workplace, Ed has been terminated from Fox News,” Scott said on air. “In an internal memo to employees, FOX News Media CEO, Suzanne Scott, and President and Executive Editor, Jay Wallace, addressed this very serious issue in an effort to bring full transparency to it and emphasized that we will continue to strive to maintain a safe and inclusive workplace for all employees. Rotating anchors will be sitting in with me until a replacement is named.”

Henry previously made headlines in 2016 after In Touch exclusively reported on his affair. The anchor, who is married to NPR journalist Shirley Hung, was exposed for having a 10-month long affair with Las Vegas hostess Natalia Lima. After meeting five years earlier through social media, Lima and Henry’s friendship turned physical. The scandal led to Henry “taking some time off” from work between May 2016 and August 2016 in order to address “personal issues” in his life.

In Touch reached out to Ed Henry for comment.