In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There are so many fun ways to work out. Whether you’re a Pilates princess, pickleball novice or enjoy a casual hot girl walk, dedicating time to improve your physical and mental health is beyond important. Since working out is tiring enough on its own, you want to feel comfortable and supported while you’re getting your action in.

The right workout attire can make all the difference between a successful session and one when you’re so distracted by your clothing, you can’t give it your all. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up 13 flattering workout essentials that you’ll love no matter how you get your sweat on this spring. Read on!

Tops & Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll be the talk of the pickleball court with the help of this adorable pleated tennis dress. Along with being super cute, it’s also seriously functional thanks to side pockets.

2. We Also Love: Wearing comfortable sports bras is a must during workouts. This medium support bra comes with wide elastic straps and a wide band hem to provide support and comfort.

3. We Can’t Forget: This zip-down sports bra is an undisputed hit among Amazon shoppers. It currently boasts over 45,000 ratings — 28,000 of which were perfect five stars.

4. Bonus: This lightweight running jacket looks eerily similar to one from a luxury brand, and it costs so much less. This number-one bestseller comes in 29 different shades and has handy thumb holes.

Bottoms & Sets

5. Bestseller Babe: This four-pack leggings set is currently ranked Amazon’s number-one bestselling workout item and for good reason. Along with booty lifting, these leggings offer high-waist tummy control and they’re not see-through.

6. On the Green: Calling all golf girlies! If you enjoy spending time on the green, then you’ll want to check out these chic trousers.

7. One-Piece Dream: Who doesn’t love a cute one-piece? This romper comes equipped with cute criss-cross strap detailing across the back.

8. Seamless Scrunch: These booty-lifting leggings have gone viral on TikTok so many times. Aside from the jaw-dropping lift they provide, they’re totally comfy and durable.

9. All-In-One: This five-piece set features everything you’ll need to build a workout outfit. It comes equipped with a padded sports bra, leggings, a short-sleeve T-shirt, running shorts, leggings and a sports jacket.

10. Post-Workout Vibes: The last thing anyone wants to do after working out is wear something uncomfortable. This two-piece short set is the ideal option if you want to hurry up and change once you finish your last rep.

Shoes & Accessories

11. Pilates Princess: Grip socks are Pilates essentials. These TAVI non-slip grip socks feature an arch band compression to support the midfoot, while the fitted heel is designed to eliminate twisting during movements.

12. Hydration Station: Staying hydrated while long-distance running and hiking is a must! This lightweight hydration pack provides an adjustable band and zip pocket to ensure that your water bottles, phones, keys and other running essentials are safely stored during your workout.

13. Last But not Least: Whether you’re going on a hot girl walk or hiking up a mountain, you want to ensure that your feet are properly secured and supported. Ryka’s Devotion Plus 3 Walking Shoe features cushioning for shock absorption and impact protection.