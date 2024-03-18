In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

During the work-from-home era, many of us stocked up on super cozy clothes that could be dressed up during video conference meetings. Pairing a cardigan or a turtleneck sweater with leggings or pajama bottoms was a cheat code many of us used to survive Zoom meetings and unexpected Teams conferences. The convenience of working from your bedroom has come to an end as many are trekking back into the office.

Since many employers are requiring more in-person work, now is an ideal to create a wardrobe filled with flattering clothing items to help make this transition as seamless as possible. From fabulous shirts to dressy skirts that live up to viral trends, we’ve rounded up flattering clothes you’ll feel comfortable in at work.

Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Lightweight fabrics like chiffon are safe choices when it comes to office wear. This short-sleeve top features cute accents like cap sleeves and a keyhole back.

2. We Also Love: Is your office notoriously chilly? This sweater is made from warm but lightweight fabric that’ll keep you warm inside the office, but won’t make you break out into a sweat once you’re off the clock.

3. We Can’t Forget: If you love to layer, you’ll want to snag this short-sleeve bodysuit. You can dress it up or down. Best of all? It comes with full-coverage bottoms so you don’t have to worry about discomfort.

4. Wild Side Sometimes, all it takes is a bold print to transform an ordinary fashion item. Lively leopard print makes this mock-neck blouse look more adventurous.

5. Casual Slay: This olive green shirt is so versatile. You can team it with jeans on casual Fridays or pair it with more dressy chino pants.

6. Silky Serve: Now that spring has sprung, the weather is starting to warm up a bit. This two-piece cami set from Ekouaer is the perfect match for thick blazers and cardigans.

Bottoms

7. Office Siren Slay: Do you want to enter your office siren era? Snag this black pencil skirt to rock one of this season’s viral trends.

8. Wide-Leg Serve: These trousers are Amazon bestsellers, so you know they live up to the hype. They’re made from lightweight fabric and feature chic pleats and have a waist-cinching belt attached.

9. Maxi Skirt Moment: Get ready to twirl around the office. This flowy midi skirt is a cute office-approved look. You can pair it with a bodysuit and a cardigan for a more dressy look or style it with a graphic T-shirt and a denim jacket for a more casual slay.

10. Denim Duty: If your job’s dress code includes laid-back looks, you should opt for denim. Levi’s is known for their high-quality denim, however, these skinny-leg jeans stand out because they’re made with a stretchy material and a mid-rise waistband that looks so classy paired with a collared blouse and blazer.

11. Everyday Trousers: Are you preparing to lead a meeting? Snag these comfy trousers to let everyone know you mean business.

12. Last But Not Least: We don’t know if you’ve heard, but you can totally wear cargo pants into the office. Dokotoo’s High-Waist Trousers are made from a lightweight material that looks so dressy, no one will realize you’re wearing cargos.