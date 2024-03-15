In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Date nights are the perfect opportunity to play around with your sense of style. Whether it’s your first date or your 50th night out, nothing feels better than looking good while spending time with your partner who adores you. That said, picking out date night outfit ideas can be difficult.

There are so many things to consider. What’s the occasion? Are you two staying in to test out viral TikTok recipes or heading to a five-star steakhouse? Are you going to be indoors for a fun night of axe throwing or bowling or will you be outside for a springtime picnic in the park? Thankfully, we’ve got you covered. We’ve rounded up 12 flattering date night out ideas to earn OOTN selfies endless hearts from your followers on social media, and most importantly, your partner.

Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re looking for a versatile top you can dress up or style down, look no further than this shopper-approved turtleneck bodysuit. With over 51,000 ratings, this trendy top works great with jeans and sneakers or leather trousers and heels.

2. We Also Love: Elevated basics come in handy on date nights. This all-black top looks like a regular mock-neck top from the front, but the Dolman sleeves and tie neckline on the perfect are sophisticated touches.

3. We Can’t Forget: Lace fabrics just scream romance. This stylish find features a floral lace design and subtle peeks of skin.

4. Bonus: Opt for silky materials for more formal date nights. This tank top is a great choice because it’s light and airy, plus you can rock it with jeans or with a miniskirt.

Bottoms

5. Denim Duty: You can’t go wrong with wearing jeans on a casual date night. These Amazon bestsellers have stretch throughout, so you don’t have to worry about them fitting too tight.

6. Leather Love: Your date won’t take their eyes off of you in this flawless leather miniskirt. It has a cute wrap silhouette and features ultra-flattering ruching.

7. Wide-Leg Vibes: If you’re looking for a dressy pair of pants to wear on your next date night, check out these bestsellers. These high-waisted pants come with an adjustable tie and cute pleats. Best of all? They feature a flattering wide-leg design. You can pair these pants with everything from thin sneakers to open-toe heels.

8. Street-Style Slay: If you’re heading to a fair or a carnival, opt for a street-style inspired look. Pair your favorite band T-shirt with these cargo pants and a pair of sneakers.

Dresses & Two-Piece Sets

9. Red Alert: Get ready to turn heads! This red dress is an absolute showstopper. It’s made from stretchy fabric and features ruching throughout.

10. Perfect Co-Ord: This two-piece dress is a versatile option. You can rock the top and matching skirt together on one date night and mix and match them with other items in your closet for another night out. Easy!

11. Maxi Moment: This maxi shirtdress is made from a lightweight satin-like fabric and has a belted tie. Pull out this number when you’re heading to dinner because you can adjust the belt in case you start to feel stuffed!

12. Last But Not Least: If you’re hitting multiple spots in one night, you’ll want to wear this versatile romper. It’s comfy enough to wear during an activity like bowling, but it’s dressy enough to wear to a nice restaurant.