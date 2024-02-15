Teen Mom’s Farrah Abraham got a special Valentine’s Day gift from her boyfriend this year! The former MTV star revealed her partner, whom she has yet to publicly identify, got a vasectomy in her honor for the love-filled holiday.

“Best V-Day gift is getting a vasectomy,” Farrah, 32, shared with her Instagram followers on Tuesday, February 14. “It’s a match.” In the snap, the mom of one wore a nurse costume and held up a shirt that said, “Snipped and equipped.” Her boyfriend sat next to her in the photo, but Farrah cut his identifiable features out of the frame.

In another slide, the 16 & Pregnant alum advertised a Valentine’s Day event for her premium subscribers, telling fans to join her as she shared how her “man got a vasectomy.”

Courtesy of Farrah Abraham/Instagram

This wasn’t the first time that Farrah hinted that a vasectomy was the way to her heart. In December 2023, she joked that 2024 was the year to “get your man a vasectomy.”

“Ladies it’s 2024 and what does that mean? Vasectomies are in,” she told her followers in an Instagram video clip. “Men can get vasectomies for free … And to store your eggs is expensive … So I don’t know why we always chose plan B over plan A.”

Farrah first confirmed her new romance in November 2023 by sharing a series of videos with the mystery man on Instagram on Thanksgiving. There was no confusion that the connection was romantic, as the photo collage she shared included shots of them frolicking on the beach, kissing in the water, lounging on a boat and more.

Since debuting the romance, Farrah has kept the identity of her new partner a secret but did tell TMZ that her boyfriend was not a public figure and that they were similar in age. He also allegedly purchased a second home to be closer to Farrah and her 14-year-old daughter, Sophia.

The Nebraska native ​told the outlet about the unconventional way ​she met ​her man — through her OnlyFans page in 2021. After being introduced on the adult content platform, Farrah and her now-boyfriend matched on a dating app. She spent three months ​working with a dating coach before looking for love. The pair made their romance official in September 2023 and ​Farrah reportedly made him sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Farrah first rose to fame in 2009 after giving birth to her daughter Sophia on 16 & Pregnant. She then starred on Teen Mom from 2009 until 2012 and Teen Mom OG from 2015 until 2018. Sophia’s father, Derek Underwood, died in a car accident while Farrah was pregnant with their child.