Baring it all. Farrah Abraham’s mom Debra Danielsen stripped down in sheer black lingerie as she shared a message of positivity on TikTok.

“Today I wish you love, joy and happiness,” the former MTV personality, 65, said via social media on Monday, May 1, as she showed off a tight, black body suit with mesh cutouts that emphasized her curves. “And remember to have empathy and then you will be like the star shining brightly in the sky.”

Courtesy of Debra Danielsen/TikTok

In the social media clip, Debra donned a glam makeup look complete with smokey silver eye shadow and a statement red lipstick. As an added touch, the matriarch included her rap song “Side Hustle (Mak’n It)” in the background.

In the comment section, fans were quick to draw comparisons to her daughter, writing, “Anyone who questions Farrah’s actions, doesn’t know her mom.” Meanwhile, another user tagged Farrah’s handle and added, “She reminds me of you.”

Fans of the MTV personality know that Debra and Farrah have had a strained relationship over the years, most of which played out on television. As for their current relationship, Debra revealed she hasn’t spoken to Farrah or Farrah’s daughter, Sophia Abraham, in over two years.

“I wish I could speak to Farrah. I miss Sophia and I would do anything to see her,” the mom of one told blogger Teen Mom Fanz in an April 2023 interview, adding that Farrah allegedly cut off communication with her. “Times are rough but I know God will prevail in the end.”

Debra first hinted at an estrangement from her daughter and granddaughter in 2021, when she explained on the “Have a Seat With Chris Hansen” podcast that they were not on speaking terms.

“I pray to God that my daughter is happy and healthy, and I do want [our] relationship to be happy and healthy,” she explained that September. “I want my Sophia to know that she is still the sparkle in my eye and I will always love her and I miss her.”

She went on to say their roles on Teen Mom OG ultimately affected their relationship, “creating an atmosphere for entitlement.”

“That a person could do anything they wanted to do without regard or respect for their family or their parent, and so it created almost a monster situation,” she continued, before adding, “I never exploited my daughter, I tried to help my daughter.”