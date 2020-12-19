A woman scorned. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne exposed alleged text messages between estranged husband Tom Girardi and the woman she claims was his mistress amid an alleged cheating scandal.

“This is Justice Tricia A. Bigelow. She was f–king my husband Tom Girardi and he was paying her Saks bill and paying for her plastic surgery,” Erika, 49, captioned a collage of what looked like photos of an older phone screen, displaying the texts between Tom, 81, and the judge for the 2nd District Division 8 of the California Court of Appeal.

The photos, which have since been deleted, appeared to reveal racy conversations between the two. “Miss you babe. Makeup sex?” read one message. Another read, “Tonight was fantastic. Really. But it would be a whole lot better if I was f–king you.”

While there have been rumors claiming the “Pretty Mess” singer and Tom “had an agreement in terms of being with other people,” an insider revealed to Us Weekly that they never had an open marriage arrangement.

Erika had a feeling Tom had been cheating on her throughout their marriage, the source continued. “Erika is really going through it. She’s very strong, but this has been very hard for her emotionally,” the insider added.

The Bravo star announced her split from Tom after 20 years of marriage in November. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together,” she said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved I request others give us that privacy as well.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Erika cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce, according to documents obtained by In Touch. She asked for Tom to pay her spousal support in the midst of their split. She also asked the court to block the attorney from requesting spousal support from her.

Shortly after the Chicago star filed for divorce, an insider exclusively revealed to In Touch that the couple “have led separate lives for years” following news of their split, which is what ultimately led to their breakup. The duo “realized it wasn’t working during lockdown” amid the global coronavirus pandemic “when travel restrictions were enforced.”