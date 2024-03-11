Oops! Emma Stone suffered a wardrobe malfunction as she accepted her award for Best Actress at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10.

The Poor Things star, 35, walked on stage to accept the accolade and breathlessly turned around to reveal that the zipper on the back of her dress was busted. “My dress is broken,” she said with a nervous chuckle as the audience joined in the laughter.

Emma added, “I think it happened during ‘I’m Just Ken,’” referencing Ryan Gosling’s hilariously entertaining performance of the hit song from the Barbie movie earlier in the evening. Her wardrobe malfunction was captured in a video shared on X.

After collecting herself for a moment, Emma went on to thank the Poor Things cast and crew members for helping her win the award, which she earned for her performance as Bella Baxter.

“The other night, I was panicking, as you can kind of see, happens a lot — that maybe something like this could happen and Yorgos [Lanthimos] said to me, please take yourself out of it,” she said. “And he was right, because it’s not about me. It’s about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts. … Thank you for the gift of a lifetime in Bella Baxter.”

After her on stage blunder, Emma revealed to a room full of press that she had been sewn back into her dress after exiting the stage.

Before the awards show began, Emma walked the red carpet in her custom Louis Vuitton pale mint peplum gown.

Emma had already experienced some chaos at the 2024 Oscars. As seen in a video shared on Instagram, the actress was seen chatting with fellow attendees in the lobby of Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles when she heard the award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling being announced. Emma noticed that Poor Things makeup artists and stylists Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston were on stage accepting the award, so she ran back inside to show her support. Perhaps that was when her dress broke?

Speaking to reporters after their Best Makeup and Hairstyling win, Nadia reflected on working with Emma on past projects and Poor Things.

“[We did] The Favourite, Cruella and now this, and every single one has been completely different. And we’ve created a space now where we’re friends and we have that kind of trust relationship where she just lets me come up with crazy ideas and things to try on her,” she said. “But she was particularly involved in this project… and playing Bella, for her, was super important. She’s amazing and everything works on her, so it does make the job slightly easier.”